Four were issued to ousted national security adviser Flynn, the president’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and their respective companies.

“We will continue to pursue this investigation wherever the facts may lead”, the statement read.

Two weeks ago Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed former FBI Director Robert Muller as independent counsel in the Trump-Russia probe following two days of intense bipartisan criticism stemming from The New York Times reporting that recently fired FBI Director James Comey wrote a memo about a February meeting with President Donald Trump.

A spokesman for Mueller declined to comment.

Flynn had previously invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination in declining an earlier request from the committee.

The subpoenas mark new signs of life in the House committee’s investigation, which seemed to stall after Comey’s testimony.

The embattled head of the House Intelligence Committee Wednesday appeared to have launched an investigation of his own, this one into allegations that senior Obama administration officials improperly “unmasked” the identities of Trump associates captured communicating with foreign officials.

The committee issued a total of seven subpoenas Wednesday – four related to the Russian Federation investigation and three seeking details of “unmasking” of U.S. residents by former national security adviser Susan Rice, former CIA Director John Brennan and former USA ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power, a source said Wednesday.

A senior committee aide said Wednesday’s subpoenas were separate from the Russian Federation probe.

These subpoenas are seeking records related to the “unmasking” of Trump associates accidentally picked up in intercepted conversations, say U.S. media reports.

He is expected to turn over information by next week regarding two of his businesses, along with several personal documents requested by the Senate panel earlier this month.

Another senior committee aide said any subpoenas related to the unmasking issue would have been sent by committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., who recused himself from the Russian Federation investigation after being criticized for being too close to the White House.

Both news organizations attributed their reports to “sources familiar with the matter”.

Trump has repeatedly dismissed allegations that his campaign collaborated with Russian Federation ahead of the presidential election.

Cohen was a fierce defender of Trump during the campaign, often haranguing probing reporters and famously challenging a CNN reporter live on-air to name the specific polls that showed then-candidate Trump behind his rival, Hillary Clinton. Kushner is under scrutiny in the FBI’s Russian Federation probe.