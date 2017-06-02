Ford CEO Mark Fields steps down after 28 years

Hackett has led Ford Smart Mobility LLC since March 2016 and served on the American automaker’s board from 2013 to 2016.

Ford Motor Co.is firing CEO Mark Fields after less than three years at the helm of the second-largest United States automaker, multiple news outlets reported Sunday night. Under his leadership, Ford achieved record profit levels in 2015 and 2016, while starting down a path of expanding its core business by adding mobility services.

Jim Hackett, the man replacing Mark Fields as Ford CEO, has a history with the University of MI and star football coach Jim Harbaugh.

Ford Motor Company is replacing its President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields, according to multiple media reports.

Jim Hackett, tapped to change the culture at the nation’s No. 2 automaker, brings a background in football and office furniture as the new CEO of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F).

Hackett, 62, joined the company a year ago as head of its “smart mobility” operation, which includes driverless technology.

Hackett’s ascension to the CEO role is just one of many changes taking place among the Ford executive ranks. Hackett served as interim Athletic Director at University of MI and has led Ford Smart Mobility LLC since March 2016. In this role, Farley will oversee Ford’s business units, The Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific.

Mark Truby, 47, will replace long-time Ford communications chief Ray Day as vice president, communications.

Fields has been pouring billions into self-driving cars and ride-sharing experiments as its traditional-car business has struggled far more than at General Motors Co.in a slowing USA market.

Ford said in a press release that Hackett will have three priorities: “Sharpening operational execution, modernizing Ford’s present business and transforming the company to meet tomorrow’s challenges”. Citi also has questions about whether Ford will accelerate or change its approach to self-driving vehicle development.

Under Mr Fields’ three-year tenure at the helm, Ford’s shares have tumbled nearly 40% and he has come under fire for not focusing enough on the core business. His biography on the Ford website says that he helped transform the firm “from traditional manufacturer to industry innovator”.

Three new leaders have also been appointed who will report to Hackett.