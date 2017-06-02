Former Greek prime minister ‘targeted’ in bomb attack

Former Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos and 2 others have been injured after an explosion hit their auto in central Athens, local authorities say.

“The explosive device was in the interior of his vehicle, which resulted in his injury and the injury of his driver”, Al Jazeera’s John Psaropoulos, reporting from Athens, said.

Reports say at least one other person in the vehicle was hurt.

But it bears the hallmarks of a nihilist anarchist group, Conspiracy of Cells of Fire, which has staged several similar attacks in the past.

Papademos, 69, was prime minister of Greece from November 2011 to May 2012 at the height of Greece’s debt crisis.

Greece does have a history of small-scale attacks against politicians, businesses and police.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who is attending a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit in Brussels, has been informed of the incident, Tzanakopoulos said.

Papademos served as Greek central bank governor from 1994 to 2002, and as vice-president of the European Central Bank from 2002 to 2010.

There was still no immediate claim of responsibility.

At the Bank of Greece, Papademos oversaw his country’s move from the drachma to the euro in 2002.

Former Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos – hurt on Thursday by a letter bomb – remains hospitalized in a stable condition, medical sources confirmed on Friday. “I’ve never seen anything like it”, Tavlaridis said.

Leaders of all parties and former prime ministers condemned the attack, the first against an incumbent or former leader in decades.

A respected economist, Papademos headed a provisional coalition government credited with preventing the collapse of the country’s global financial bailout. He headed the government until may 2012.