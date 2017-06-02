Former TSA boss among candidates for FBI director

The Senate Intelligence Committee announced mid-May that Comey had agreed to testify before their panel – while turning down a similar request from the Senate Judiciary Committee – but the date was up in the air while the former Federal Bureau of Investigation director talked with special counsel Robert Mueller about the parameters of what could be discussed in open session.

Panetta’s comments come on the same day it was reported that Comey is prepared to testify publicly, possibly as early as next week, that indeed he was told to back off the Flynn investigation. Mark Warner’s office says Warner hopes Comey will testify next week, but there’s nothing to announce at this time.

Trump, after firing Comey, cited him for ‘poor performance, ‘ among a variety of other faults.

The Senate Intelligence Committee said on May 19 that Comey, who was sacked by Trump ten days earlier, would testify before the panel publicly at some point after Monday’s Memorial Day holiday.

Four were issued to ousted national security adviser Flynn, the president’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and their respective companies.

On Capitol Hill, a rift continued between Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the chairman of the House intelligence committee, and Democrats on the panel.

Lichtblau’s sources tell him that Comey is “Ready and eager to discuss tense confrontations that we’ve heard about over the last few weeks, with the President, over the Russian Federation investigation”.

The President said Mr Comey informed him three times that he personally was not under investigation.

Comey’s testimony will send the Trump administration further into unclear territory. Page has called out “false narratives” of any inappropriate Russian Federation contacts.

Mueller has not objected to Comey testifying, provided that he does not discuss specific evidence connected to the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, according to sources.

But the report describes him as eager to discuss his tense exchanges with the president before his firing.

Comey confirms that the FBI is investigating alleged ties between Trump’s election campaign team and the Russian government.

“The bottom line is he’s going to testify”, an unnamed source told CNN about Comey.

Lieberman is one of five names Trump reportedly considered to replace Comey who have eliminated themselves from taking the post. Whoever Trump appoints will require Senate approval, and winning that could prove hard, as both Democrats and Republicans will probably push for a person who could resist the White House’s influence.