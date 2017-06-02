Four trampled to death by elephant in city outskirts

Three other people were trampled to death in separate incidents after the first attack and five were injured.

The elephant entered Vellalore village in the early hours of Friday and went around attacking people, including a 12-year-old girl.

The injured persons have been hospitalised.

The elephant attacked Gayatri and her father Vijaykumar when they were sleeping in the front yard of their house.

Park deforestation, poaching and encroachment by villagers are boxing in the country’s estimated 27,000 to 31,000 wild elephants and causing them to stray from their habitat and reserves.

The deceased have been identified as Gayatri (12), Nagarathinam (50), Jothimani (68), and Palanisamy (73).

Forest official sources said the elephant has been wandering in the Madhukkari area on the outskirts of the city for the last two days and it had injured forest guards Vijay and Karthik two days ago.

They were rushed to the government hospital here, but did not respond to treatment and passed away, the police said.

Also, reports say that forest department officials were taking an effort to drive away elephants by bringing in “Kumkis” (tamed elephants) and also try to tranquilise it. Seeing this, forest department officials urged people to stay at home to avoid further man-animal conflicts.