France’s Macron decries Russian media’s ‘fake news’ while hosting Putin

Putin said Macron proposed a framework for French and Russian anti-terror experts to meet and work together.

During a joint press briefing after their summit in Paris, Macron criticized Russian media for spreading misinformation to go against him during the election.

Another issue that weakened Russian-French ties was accusation against Russia over alleged attempts to interfere in French presidential election. The Russian leader said he hosted Macron’s rival, far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen, in the Kremlin before the election because she campaigned on strengthening relations with his country.

In an interview with the online news feed of the conservative French daily Le Figaro, Putin added that he agreed with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that use of chemical weapons was a “red line”.

In Versailles, he and Macron inaugurated an exhibition marking the visit of Russia’s modernising tsar Peter the Great to France in 1717.

The Kremlin leader told Le Figaro, a French newspaper, that the allegations were inspired by the “desire of those who lost the USA elections to improve their standing“, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

“We have disagreements, but at least we talked about them”, he added. He said this involved talking to all parties in a “diplomatic and political framework”.

Mr Putin declined to comment on the media ban, but brushed off the hacking allegations, saying: “Actions can not be based on hunches, hunches that are moreover unconfirmed”.

Putin, seemingly unfazed, pushed back any suggestion that Russian Federation sought to influence the election.

Macron had surprised the world last week with his white-knuckle grasp of President Donald Trump’s hand when the pair met for the first time.

Moscow said that Khan Sheikhoun tragedy took place after a Syrian air strike hit a terrorist warehouse containing toxic substances, but stressed that Damascus did not launch a chemical attack against its own people. Western sanctions, imposed after Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, have been ratcheted up since pro-Russian rebels carved out a breakaway region in eastern Ukraine. Putin, who was standing by Macron as he said this, did not demur.

Macron’s government says it backs United Nations (UN) mediated peace talks in Geneva.

Afterwards, Mr Macron told French media the exchange was “not innocent” and he had wanted to “show he would not make small concessions, not even symbolic ones, but also not overdo things”.

The Crimean conflict has also been discussed since France has taken a firm decision with regards to Russia’s intervention in this.