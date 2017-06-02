Economists had expected a gain of about 185,000 new jobs in May, but a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics published on Friday showed that the USA economy only added 138,000 jobs.

“Since January, the unemployment rate has declined by 0.5 percentage point, and the number of unemployed has decreased by 774,000″, the BLS said.

But the labor force participation rate, or the share of working-age Americans who are employed or at least looking for a job, fell two-tenths of a percentage point to 62.7 percent. Following sizable revisions downward in the March and April jobs reports, it may be time to suggest that President Donald Trump’s campaign promise to bring jobs back to the USA has disappointed. Taken together, job growth has averaged just 121,000 over the past three months.

Wages in May increased 2.5 percent from the year before, in line with the moderate growth they’ve shown in recent months. According to that report, job growth was strong among construction firms and in professional and business services. Job gains occurred in health care and mining. Hiring fell for the fourth straight month among traditional retailers that continue to lose ground to Internet rivals.

The unemployment rate, meanwhile, fell again to 4.3% from 4.4% and touched the lowest level since 2001. The government cut its estimate of new jobs created in April to 174,000 from 211,000.

Still, the jobs report produces several different measures of unemployment. It includes unemployed workers under the standard definition, plus everyone only marginally attached to the labor force (such as discouraged workers) and people who work part time but want full-time work.

The rate, designated U-6, averaged 8.3% in the two years before the recession.

The decline in that measure is an encouraging sign that jobless people who had given up hope of working are now being hired. The falling U-6 points to a relatively healthy job market.

But the influx of job seekers can also inflict a drag on pay growth.

“Since 2012, this has been a tremendous period of steady, solid job growth – historic in many ways – that has slowly absorbed most if not all of the underemployed and unemployed people previous year”, MacEachin said.

Average monthly job growth is expected to slow to about 170,000 this year from 180,000 last year and 226,000 in 2015, . And whatever meaningful pay raises that exist are going disproportionately to managers and supervisors. Although hiring still has steady momentum, it’s slower than in prior years.

“We have 50 to 60 openings in Pennsylvania and probably close to 100 openings across the country”, said Mark Traylor, president of the Ames Companies, whose wheelbarrow factory recently played host to President Trump. The response, in a word, is heartening. Some of you have even followed through with subscriptions, which is especially gratifying.

