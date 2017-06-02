‘Friendly fire’ kills 11 soldiers and wounds seven in Philippines

The military spokesperson added that an investigation into the “friendly fire” has been ordered, and that the incident just reflects the difficulty faced by the government forces to contain the insurrection despite their overwhelming number and firepower.

At least 5,000 members of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) – a separatist Muslim militant organization that has signed a peace treaty with Manila – are positioned around Marawi ready to assist government forces, CNN Philippines reported Wednesday. “It was an accident”. “Sometimes in the fog of war, maybe the coordination was not properly done, so we hit our own people“.

“We will come up with a report, hindi pa namin alam e (we don’t know yet)”, Lorenzana told reporters.

Around one hundred militants have been killed in the battle for Marawi, and eight were of foreign origin, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana revealed Thursday.

Government soldiers reach for children being carried down from a truck after they were rescued from their homes, as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who have taken over large parts of the city, in Papandayan village, Marawi City, Philippines May 31, 2017.

It was sparked by the attempted capture of a top militant leader by the army.

The reproduction of the story/photograph in any form will be liable for legal action.

More than 2,000 people are estimated to be trapped in the conflict zones in Marawi, fearing for their lives amid violence by fighters and military air raids.

Lorenzana said that 25 other militants who died in the fighting had been identified as Filipinos.

“The worst scenario that can be likened to the worst nightmare for every pilot who tries to assist his fellow uniformed services on the ground is to have a case or an incident like this”, he said.

Lorenzana said air strikes might be suspended, describing the rebels as a small force that “cannot hold that long“.

“We’re extremely anxious about the residents who’ve not been able to leave their homes because of the fighting and those people who’re reportedly being held against their will”.

Padilla said the day before that troops have cleared nearly 90 percent of Marawi, where the gunmen linked to the Islamic State extremist group have been fending off government troops since a botched raid to capture a veteran rebel leader triggered a militant rampage. But for the first time on Wednesday, SF-260 close air support planes were deployed as well.

At a press briefing in Malacañang, Lorenzana said it was Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) Secretary Datu Abul Khayr Dangcal Alonto who informed him of the identities of the foreigners.

“We still have more than one day so I’m sure the troops will do the best they can to accomplish the deadline”, he said.

She said some of them were even used as combatants or human shields by the militants against the military.