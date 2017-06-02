‘Friendly fire’ kills 11 soldiers in the Philippines

An air strike on Islamist rebel holed up in a southern Philippine city has killed 11 government troops, the armed forces said on Thursday, in a major blow to the country’s bid to end its biggest internal security crisis in years.

“A group of our military army men were hit by our own airstrikes”, the defence secretary, Delfin Lorenzana, said in a text message to reporters.

Seven other soldiers were wounded on Wednesday when two air force SF-260 close air support planes dropped bombs on a target in the heart of Marawi, he told a news conference.

“We are extremely anxious about the residents who’ve not been able to leave their homes because of the fighting and those people who are reportedly being held against their will”, ICRC said in a written statement issued here on Thursday.

President Rodrigo Duterte said Thursday that the ongoing rebellion in Marawi is not the work of rebels; rather, it is part of a larger ISIS plot.

Military spokesman Restituto Padilla said the accidental bombing would not deter the government from defeating the militants.

“Continued efforts also is being exerted in our collaboration and coordination with other concerned agencies to ascertain the status of victims whose families continue to ask for assistance on their whereabouts, as well as those of the hostages that are known to us”, Padilla said.

With the announcement of the so-called “friendly fire” incident, the combined death toll has reached 139 as of Wednesday-89 of which were militants, 19 civilians, and 31 from the security forces.

TEN soldiers have been killed in a government air strike in the city of Marawi in the Philippines.

Lorenzana said the governmout would also investigate if there was miscommunication between the ground commanders and the pilots.

Be proactive – Use the “Flag as Inappropriate” link at the upper right corner of each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Duterte declared martial law in the Mindanao region, the southern third of the Philippines, and poured in troops backed by airstrikes, artillery fire and tanks to crush the urban insurrection. “I later left when the fighting got too intense”.

“This thing that we see today is the first time that any terror organization in Southeast Asia has taken the bold step to actually overtake an entire territory”, said Jasminder Singh, a senior terrorism analyst with the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore.

More than 2,000 people are estimated to be trapped in the conflict zones in Marawi, fearing for their lives amid violence by fighters and military air raids.

Philippine President Duterte was saddened upon hearing the news government troops were killed in its own offensive, Lorenzana said.

As of Thursday, the crisis has claimed almost 180 lives: 36 soldiers and policemen, 120 Maute members, including foreign fighters, and 19 civilians.