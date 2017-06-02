From Hockey 101, Preds bring Stanley Cup Final to Music City

This game was closer to what we had expected out these two up-tempo teams. We’re going to try to learn from those experiences and then we’re going to move by it and get ready for Game 3.

The Penguins have been outshot in each game and converted only one power play opportunity but their ability to turn some brief defensive lapses into quick goals has allowed them to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Guentzel struck again 10 seconds into the third period to put Pittsburgh in front for good.

Matt Murray played spectacularly at times through the first two periods, buying his teammates enough time to find their footing and get to Rinne.

Guentzel, who played college hockey at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, was unknown to Crosby before the season began but finished behind only Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine in goals and points per game among rookies (16 goals, 33 points in 40 games).

What has made Rinne’s performance so deflating is that Nashville had been driving possession for most of Game 2 and might have actually been the better team.

Guentzel broke the tie just 10 seconds into the third period, scoring on a juicy rebound left by Rinne.

Predators goalie Pekka Rinne will have to clean up his game, too. The Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins are scheduled to play Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanle.

The Penguins lost Game 3 in San Jose, 3-2 in overtime, but the experience of how they handled their situation, being up two games, and how they controlled their demeanor and sharpened their focus despite being two wins away from winning the Stanley Cup is what matters to them now.

Before the Cup Final, Guentzel went eight games without a goal.

Editor’s note: Visit triblive.com for the Chipped Ice A.M. report every morning the Penguins play or practice throughout their series with the Predators. Seconds after an own goal off the left skate of Nashville’s Vern Fiddler that was credited to Scott Wilson, Evgeni Malkin beat Rinne to give Pittsburgh a three-goal lead.

“When we score one, we don’t stop”, Malkin said.

P.K. Subban and Malkin dropped the gloves for a fight after all the scoring.

A style that now has the Penguins two victories away from history. He was particularly brilliant in Game 2 against Nashville, making 37 saves and holding things together while his team found its footing.

If the Predators get their offense on track moving forward, leading scorer Filip Forsberg or top defenseman scorers Ryan Eliis, Roman Josi and Subban could rejoin the race.

Pontus Aberg has given the Predators a 1-0 lead in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Penguins are 4-1 in the last 5 meetings in Nashville, 9-2 in the last 11 meetings and the home team is 4-0 in the last 4 meetings.

A crowd decked in yellow and waving similar coloured towels howled as Rinne’s night came to an end. The first shift in the third period, we score. Pekka Rinne picked a awful time to go cold and have more holes than Michael Leighton, probably the key contributor to the deficit on Nashville’s end.

He is now winless in five career starts at Pittsburgh and looking to change his luck in Nashville where the Predators are 7-1 in the playoffs.

The only reason Guentzel might not make a run at those records is that the Penguins could finish off the Predators before he gets the chance.

That game is Saturday night in Nashville, and Rinne and the Predators are counting on a big dose of energy from a wild fan base that will be seeing the franchise’s first Stanley Cup Final game at home. Likewise, winger Carl Hagelin is expected to be a healthy scratch again for Pittsburgh.