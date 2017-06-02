Game on! Cavaliers-Warriors open NBA Finals

Durant said, “Yeah, I won’t get into that“. And the Warriors hold distinct match-up advantages over the Cavaliers despite the singular brilliance of LeBron James, the world’s best player. Steve Kerr will likely watch again from behind the scenes as he deals with continued complications following back surgery almost two years ago. It’s the same issue that forced him to miss the first 43 games of last year’s regular season.

Golden State is a flawless 13-0 in these playoffs, matching the longest winning streak in postseason history.

The Cavaliers wanted the Warriors to blitz James and force a 4-on-3 situation in the half-court for either Irving or a wing to facilitate from there.

Jeff Van Gundy might’ve gotten distracted by Rihanna, but she clearly didn’t bother Durant, who exploded for 38 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists. “Going into Game 2 we’ll be a lot more settled in, a lot better on the defensive end”.

When the Cavs gave help, Curry hit 3-pointers.

The freaky situation started late in the third quarter when somebody sitting in the front row shouted “Brick!” as Durant was shooting the second of two free throws. Cleveland tried to run Curry through a lot of action, but the Warriors collectively forced a lot of turnovers and got out into transition, which just punished Cleveland.

Kevin Durant backed McGee at the time in February, calling Shaq “childish” and criticizing his free throw shooting.

National Basketball Association fan Adam Silver wants to see more competition in the league.

All three of his title teams came back from Game 1 defeats to win the NBA Finals. “If he can coach, when we make that determination, we’ll let everyone know”. Meaning the Warriors scored half their points near the basket, where, in theory, it’s easier to score. “My heart goes out to him”, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. That’s even if star point guard Stephen Curry signs one of the first five-year, “supermax” contracts under the new collective bargaining agreement in which a team can reward one designated veteran per year with a contract starting at 35 percent of next year’s projected $101 million salary cap. “They’re 13-0, they’re constantly breaking records every year”. They did a really good job of putting us in a position to turn the ball over.