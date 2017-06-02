Gareth Bale questionable for Champions League Final

Zinedine Zidane’s men are looking to make it three Champions League titles in four years – but it won’t come easy against the Serie A winners.

Despite that historical edge, Real Madrid are listed as just a small -120 favorite (bet $120 to win $100) at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark, while Juventus are EVEN money (bet $100 to win $100) to take home its third title and first since 1996.

While Juve’s defence, built on the rock-like central axis of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, is at the heart of everything Juve have achieved this season, Allegri’s side have added potency up front since a tactical tweak this year.

Gonzalo Higuain to score – The former Real Madrid striker bagged two against Monaco in the semi-finals and can take advantage of his former side’s generosity at the back. “He’s ready and he is hugely excited about the game”, Zidane said. However, they could not find another and, after both teams missed their opening penalties in the shootout, the Spaniards converted three in a row to go through.

“That goal was the most handsome and important I scored as a professional player”.

Dani Carvajal is missing for Real Madrid and anytime he does not play, Madrid always seem to be in trouble when they are being attacked.

Though he desires to see the Italian champions triumph in the Welsh capital, the former Spain midfielder knows Saturday’s final is a match-up of two sides who have a history for shining on the biggest of footballing stages. “In the Champions League, it is too risky [to risk a player who isn’t completely fit]”, he explained to Goal. “When I arrived there was this great sense of negativity around the club”.

The Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus will be played indoors.

“I don’t like it and it’s not normal that they whistle you in your own stadium”, he said. But on Saturday they will be hoping Massimo Allegri’s team can deliver the very same trophy the Frenchman failed to secure.

In the last couple of years I would be very exhausted when it came to the final part of the league and Champions League season, so this season I was rested for a couple of matches.

“We need to be calm and stay in the game”. “Him and Cristiano Ronaldo are very good together and understand each other well. But to last 90 minutes – I haven’t played a lot of football this year since my operation, so that would be hard”, said Bale, who joined Real from Tottenham Hotspur for a then-world record 100 million euros in 2013.