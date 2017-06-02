General election 2017: Polls and odds tracker latest

She has taken a massive gamble in calling this election and with just days to go, she knows the outcome is far from certain.

The opposition Labour party, led by veteran socialist Jeremy Corbyn, has gradually nibbled away at the Conservative lead in the polls, with the campaign back in full swing after the Manchester terror attack.

LONDON (AP) – The top contenders in Britain’s upcoming election agreed Thursday that Brexit is coming, but clashed over how best to wiggle out of the European Union.

“We have already started discussions on future trade ties with countries like Australia, New Zealand and India”.

“If they do, I am confident that we can fulfill the promise of Brexit together and build a Britain that is stronger, fairer and even more prosperous than it is today”, May said.

The YouGov data suggested the Conservative Party could lose up to 20 of the 330 seats it holds in the current Parliament, with Labour gaining almost 30 seats.

It can all change at the drop of a general election.

The clash came as Conservatives stepped up their assaults on Mr Corbyn amid opinion polls suggesting that their lead over Labour is shrinking with less than a week to go to the June 8 election.

But a shock new projection in The Times newspaper forecast that the Conservatives could lose their majority in the 650-seat House of Commons.

The seat-by-seat prediction by YouGov for The Times suggests that the Conservatives are on course to win 310 seats at the election – short of an absolute majority of 326 seats needed to form a Government.

But the firm also allowed itself a huge margin for error, following weeks of polls showing a strong Tory lead amid widespread predictions of a landslide.

But Mr Corbyn has benefited from the eclipse of Mrs May’s unique selling point – that she alone was tough enough to stand up to the bullies of Brussels.

But the pound GBPUSD, -0.0853% fell to its lowest level since mid-April on Wednesday, hit by worries that May’s gambit might backfire.

“There is a slightly more cautious attitude as a result of those narrowing polls”, said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

She said that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s better-than-expected performances in several television interviews this week had enthused voters.

Culture Secretary Karen Bradley said: “Corbyn has confirmed he’ll appoint a Marxist as Chancellor, a Home Secretary who wants to scrap MI5, and a Foreign Secretary who mocks the English flag”.

But the Conservatives confirmed that interior minister Amber Rudd would represent the party as planned at the BBC hustings.

On Tuesday, May repeated her Brexit negotiating goals, including withdrawing Britain from Europe’s single market in order to control immigration from the continent, and ending the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.

“Debates where the politicians are squabbling among themselves doesn’t do anything for the process of electioneering”.

“She was actually getting through to him but that one stumbling block over the dementia tax is (creating) a hesitancy”, he said.