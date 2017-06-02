General Election: Labour continuing to close gap on Tories new poll shows

The newspaper said women and middle-aged voters were punishing Prime Minister Theresa May following controversies over the “dementia tax” and school meals, with a significant shifts to Jeremy Corbyn’s party among women and the 35-54 age group. There were dozens of seats “switching between us and them in key battlegrounds”, a senior strategist for the Conservatives told Business Insider.

While the Westminster election campaign in Northern Ireland has been a largely lacklustre affair, the same can not be said of Britain where, against all the odds, the Labour Party seems to be giving the Tories a run for their money.

The inquiry cited unrepresentative sampling with over-representation of Labour voters and under-representation of Tories as contributing to the polling failures.

May appeals to United Kingdom votersWhat could the result mean for Brexit?

While Labour appeared to draw greater support on issues it has traditionally been strong on, such as the NHS, and from the youth, the survey showed, significantly, that it has also been seen as delivering the best policies for older people and pensioners, a demographic where it has been seen as particularly vulnerable.

This emerged after the Tories secured a majority and a 6.5% margin of victory despite polls suggesting a close race.

This is the real difference, the Tories claim they would walk away from the European Union with no deal, Labour will not.

The findings echo other recent polls which show May’s once commanding lead of more than 20 points when she called the campaign being whittled away, meaning she might no longer win the landslide she hoped.

Meanwhile the probability that Mr Corbyn will still be leader of the Labour Party has increased.

Nevertheless, a spokesman for the Conservative Party dismissed the report as “rather irrelevant speculation before an election“.

And she urges voters to back her on June 8 despite their “misgivings about the Labour leadership”.

Those moves closely tracked sterling which was knocked around by various polls that pointed to a range of possible outcomes – from a hung parliament to a solid Theresa May-led Conservative win.

The Green Party and the UK Independence Party (UKIP) will field the largest number of candidates outside Labour and the Conservatives.

The fact that dozens of seats are not behaving the way they were expected to will undoubtedly make uncomfortable reading for Prime Minister Theresa May. Her decision to hold the ballot early (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/uk-adds-another-layer-of-complexity-analysts-react-to-surprise-snap-election-call-2017-04-18), despite having consistently ruled out a “snap” out-of-cycle election, was seen as a bid to bolster the government’s majority as it went into Brexit negotiations. Pundits predicted she might add 100-200 seats to her side of the House of Commons, and Labour might sink to as few as 150 seats.

“The data suggests that there is churn on all fronts, with the Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats likely to both lose and gain seats”, he was quoted as saying.

Cieszynski also believes that despite the narrowing polls, the Conservatives will prevail to set up another majority government.

The research found Labour clear ahead among London voters, with a 50 per cent vote share in mid-May, over the Tories on 34.