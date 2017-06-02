German Businesses Fear Fallout From Trump-Merkel Discord

“Democracy and diversity are the pillars of a values-based global order”. He praised Merkel’s experience and Germany’s economic example to India. In the case of Germany, it’s mostly due to the weak euro.

Modi signaled that India will move forward on its climate agenda even if the USA exits the Paris agreement, saying politicians have “absolutely no right” to put in jeopardy the environment for future generations.

Merkel last week said that reliable ties forged since the end of World War II “are to some extent over”.

Following Trump’s tweet, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel acknowledged that the alliance between the US and Germany was strained.

-German trade relationship is “very bad” and suggested “this will change”, following a reportedly closed-door meeting last week when he criticized Germany’s trade surplus.

Nowhere was this rhetorical disconnect between the USA and its European allies more apparent than on climate change in a meeting of the Group of Seven major economies. But she lost the election earlier this month.

Von der Leyen reiterated Germany’s position that NATO’s European members indeed must step up defence spending, as they had already agreed to do over coming years. Mr. Trump also indicated that the U.S under him may withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

Ms Merkel talked to PM Modi in Berlin about developing cooperation with India.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis yesterday (29 May) rebuffed German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s insistence that Europe must now take fate into its own hands and insisted that the transatlantic relationship remains vital.

“The times in which we could completely depend on others are on the way out”, Merkel said, according to AFP. During his election campaign, he consistently said Washington’s allies must shoulder the burden and financially support the USA military presence in the region.

Soon after her comments, Trump swiftly blasted Germany over trade imbalance.

With all President Donald Trump has on his plate this week – staff shakeups, the Russian Federation probes and Jared Kushner; health care, budget, debt ceiling and the Paris climate deal – Trump on Tuesday morning made a decision to escalate his attack on Germany over trade. Yet Trump appeared to say, or anyway let himself be understood as saying, that the United States is no longer wholly committed to the alliance. “This will change (sic)”, he tweeted.

The president also declined to affirm the US commitment to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation doctrine of mutual defense or the Paris Climate Agreement, two top priorities for Merkel.

“But we must know, we have to fight for our own future”, she said. “Germany will have to cooperate with the USA, whether it wants to or not”, he said.