Germany, China vow to deepen partnership amid global uncertainty

China and Germany have vowed to continue fighting climate change, sending a signal to Washington hours before US President Donald Trump was to announce if he would quit the landmark Paris climate accord.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and China’s Premier, Li Keqiang, left, look at each other during a joint press conference as part of a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 1, 2017.

“We are living at a time of global uncertainties”.

Berlin was the first stop in Europe for Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, as the world awaited Mr Trump’s decision.

“While the U.S. is apparently not ready [to tackle climate change, which] affects every nation, the rest of the world will not wait for Washington”.

Chinese Premier Li praised enhanced ties with Germany, and said they had common views on many issues, including respect for global law and opposition to unilateralism.

Xie Zhenhua, China’s special representative on climate change, said in January, just days before Trump was sworn in as the new U.S. president, that China was already “capable of taking a leadership role” in the global campaign against climate change. “Please don’t change the (political) climate for the worse”, European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted.

The flurry of visits come as concern grows in traditionally Atlanticist Germany at Trump’s forthcoming announcement on the Paris Climate Accord, created to reduce the carbon dioxide emissions scientists blame for rising sea levels and droughts.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Britain would continue to press the U.S.to reduce unsafe emissions even if Trump pulls out. Europeans have said an investment accord is a precondition for any move toward a broader EU-China trade deal.

China and the EU are sending the world a signal there can be “no backsliding” on the Paris climate pact, European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker said Friday after the U.S. pullout from the landmark deal.

Merkel vented her frustration with Trump on Sunday after what she described as unsatisfactory talks at the meeting of G7 leaders, saying Germany – and Europe – could no longer completely rely on traditional allies.

Li was speaking ahead of a two-day summit that begins in Brussels later on Thursday, when China and the European Union will re-commit to free trade and the Paris Agreement in a sweeping rejection of Trump’s protectionist policies.