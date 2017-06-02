Mr Trump took to Twitter to attack Germany, a day after Ms Merkel ramped up her doubts about the reliability of Washington as an ally.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel today pledged “more decisive action than ever” to protect the climate after the USA pullout from the landmark Paris accord.

The prime minister praised her “strong leadership” and said an EU-focused vision is what the world needs. “We want the European Union to become stronger and India will play a positive role towards that through the medium of Germany”, he told reporters at a joint briefing with Merkel.

She vowed to make a success of the next round of United Nations climate talks in the western Germany city of Bonn in November. And while German politicians sided with Merkel, Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel signaled that it was time for cooler heads to prevail.

Merkel said she reached that conclusion after the G7 and NATO Summits, in which Trump took part and during which the differences between the policies of the new U.S. administration and its allies in Europe and elsewhere became patently obvious.

China and Germany have agreed to speed up negotiations on a China-EU investment agreement so as to further enrich the two countries’ cooperation.

“Europe and the world are facing lots of challenges and to fight those, India believes, the world needs the strong leadership of Chancellor Merkel”, Modi added. “Germany will see in time that we have the backs of our allies, and all of our allies are starting to see that. and when the time comes we need them to have our back as well”.Trump launched a salvo against German vehicle exports to the United States last week, saying that “the Germans are bad, very bad” during a meeting with senior European officials in Brussels, the German weekly Der Spiegel reported. “Very Bad for USA, this will change”. “This will change (sic)”.

“It is true that we have a hard situation in relations between the United States and Germany”, Gabriel said.

“We in Germany, in Europe and the world will band together to take more decisive action than ever to confront and successfully surmount major challenges to humanity such as climate change“, she told reporters.

When a country serially runs up a $60 billion plus yearly trade surplus with the USA, based on an undervalued European-wide currency, which has subsidized its defense for over 70 years, and reluctantly twice in one century has entered European affairs to save its democracies from German aggressions, it may not be wise to allude to such a partner: “The times in which we could completely depend on others are, to a certain extent, over” and “We Europeans truly have to take our fate into our own hands”.