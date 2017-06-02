Germany to Stick to Paris Climate Deal Amid US Withdrawal – Merkel

“The bottom line is the Paris Accord is very unfair at the highest level to the United States“, said President Donald Trump Thursday.

He then dramatically called pulling out of the Paris climate agreement possibly “the worst thing” Trump has done.

Trump said according to the Paris Climate deal terms, China will be allowed many coal plants, and India will be allowed to double its coal production by 2020, but not the US.

Musk also pointed out that “Under (the) Paris deal, China committed to produce as much clean electricity by 2030 as the USA does from all sources today”.

Iger served on Trump’s Strategic and Policy Forum, a group of business leaders who offer the president advice. That’s why major manufacturing and energy companies backed the pact.

“A clean environment is in the interest of all of us and is something we would all be in favor of”, Deasy said.

Other business leaders were even more emphatic in their criticism of the decision.

Leaving Trump green with envy.

The president says the agreement is bad for business and the USA economy.

Bainimarama said the decision is a grave disappointment for places like his Pacific island nation and US coastal cities like NY and Miami that are vulnerable to climate change. “I can assure you that France will not give up the fight”.

LONDON (AP) – British Prime Minister Theresa May was accused by opponents Friday of failing to stand up to the United States over its withdrawal from the Paris climate accord.

Juncker, Li and European Council President Donald Tusk are vowing to forge ahead with the Paris agreement without the US. “But it wasn’t enough”.

“She [May] said the Paris agreement provides the right global framework for protecting the prosperity and security of future generations, while keeping energy affordable and secure for our citizens and businesses”, the spokesperson said.

Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the accord of 197 countries -joining Syria and Nicaragua – late on Thursday night.

Trump clearly sees his decision to pull the US out of the Paris climate change accord as a “win” and an opportunity to fulfill a campaign promise after a string of his other pledges – from nixing the Iran nuclear deal to quickly repealing and replacing Obamacare – have died or sputtered.