Goffin retires from match at French Open

Belgian 10th seed David Goffin retired with an ankle injury after slipping on Court Suzanne Lenglen while leading in the first set of his third-round match against Argentine Horacio Zeballos.

However, Zeballos hit back to earn a break point and the Argentinian was then handed an unexpectedly swift passage into round four when Goffin took a tumble at the back of the court and was unable to continue.

Scrambling to get another ball back, the Belgian found himself deep in the court and slid nearly into the back wall, tripping on the court cover that was rolled up there.

The Belgian – a quarter-finalist at Roland Garros 12 months ago – was in clear discomfort as two trainers helped him off the court, with his subsequent retirement inevitable.

Zeballos, the world No 65, has now reached the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time where he will play either Austrian sixth seed Dominic Thiem or Steve Johnson, the 25th-seeded American.

Raonic was leading 6-1, 1-0 when 153rd-ranked Garcia-Lopez quit after just 28 minutes of their third round encounter.

Raonic faces Pablo Carreno Busta in the next round, with the Spaniard overcoming 11th seed Grigor Dimitrov 7-5 6-3 6-4 on Friday.