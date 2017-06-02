Golden State, Cleveland Ready To Play For NBA Crown

He may not be out there long if the Warriors decide they need more mobility against Thompson, who is almost averaging a double-double and shooting 60 percent while creating plenty of extra possessions with his offensive rebounding for the Cavaliers.

When Durant joined the Golden State Warriors during free agency this summer, their rematch with the Cleveland Cavaliers seemed inevitable.

“Well, there’s no way you can simulate the Warriors’ offense”, Irving said.

The Warriors and Cleveland have a storied past, to say the least.

“I have bad games, but it’s just a matter of me just trying to be the best me I can be, go out there and work extremely hard on my game and try to showcase it”. The Cavaliers would avenge their loss by taking advantage of a Draymond Green suspension to shift the momentum.

The Golden State Warriors certainly came out like a team ready to erase the memory of and eliminate the sting from losing last year’s NBA Finals after building a 3-1 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers, only to be on the wrong side of an historic comeback. The Warriors became the butt of all National Basketball Association jokes after the epic collapse. Last year, the Cav’s were down in the series by 3-1, and they did the impossible by winning 3 straight games to win the NBA Championship. Tyronn Lue, the head coach for the Cavaliers, could make history by being the first coach to win two championships in his first two seasons as head coach. He, of course, earned the NBA Finals MVP.

Small forward Kevin Durant (25.2 average) is a new part of the mix while point guard Stephen Curry (28.6) has once again been leading the postseason charge.

Between the turnovers and early struggles on the glass, the Cavaliers gave up 20 more shots than they took in Game 1.

LeBron has a lot at stake.

The Warriors were 16 games better than the Cavaliers were in the regular season and have yet to lose a game in the playoffs.

It’s not the same for the Golden State Warriors.

Game 2 is 8 p.m. ET Sunday at Oracle Arena.

Different series, same results for the Golden State Warriors. Cleveland just does not have the defensive acumen to keep pace with Golden State if the Warriors are halfway competent offensively.

Warriors: Coach Steve Kerr had hoped to feel well enough to return to the bench but stayed behind the scenes in the locker room as he continues to deal with complications from back surgery almost two years ago.

At the end of one, it was 35-30 Golden State, with the game at a pace that better suited the Warriors’ style. Many people crowned them champions before the season even began.

“We’re playing a great team, we’re playing the champs”.

Jones played one more season in Phoenix and one in Portland before joining the Heat for the 2008-09 season. “They capitalized. And we get a couple days to see what they did and see what we did wrong and how we can be better in game two”.

Kevin Durant also has much at stake these Finals.