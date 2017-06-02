Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers – 6/4/17 NBA Pick, Odds, and Prediction

The negative narrative will always be Kevin Durant came to Golden State to join a slew of all-stars to help pave the way to his first National Basketball Association title.

“Mike Brown urged Kerr to wait until game time to make a final decision about coaching Game 1, but Kerr felt he needed to string together several good days in a row before returning”, wrote Shelburne.

“Worked out well” might be the early understatement of the series.

The Warriors never trailed after the game’s first eight minutes and led by as many as 10 in the first half before running away in the third quarter.

But this was far from a one-man show.

Curry sported a fresh haircut for the occasion and the two-time reigning MVP initially wore a black sleeve on his shooting arm to protect a tender elbow that still had some swelling, but he quickly removed it and found his stroke. Win one game. Now we look to Sunday to try to do it again.

James led last year’s NBA Finals in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks, while Irving torched Curry on defense and made the series-winning 3-point shot.

Rihanna is a huge LeBron James fan and was very much into the game.

It’ll be Durant and not erstwhile Warrior Harrison Barnes attacking the Cavaliers from all angles. He had six slams in the first half alone for the Warriors, who at 13-0 are already the first team to go this far in a postseason unblemished.

By night’s end the Cavs turnover total was up to 20, the Warriors a Finals-record tying four.

The Cavaliers entered the game 12-1 in the postseason.

It’s correct to say that no series is defined by the first game.

Jeff Van Gundy might’ve gotten distracted by Rihanna, but she clearly didn’t bother Durant, who exploded for 38 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.

It is a given that James will continue to play at a level few have ever experienced. Add in Kevin Love’s 15 points and 21 rebounds, and the Cavs’ Big 3 combined for one more point than Durant and Curry had during Game 1.

Without the sleeve, Curry hit on 11-22 field goals and 6-11 from 3-point range to finish with 28 points.

For his part, Durant refused to comment on the alleged exchange during a post-game press conference.

“There’s no time to be disappointed”, Irving said.

Durant and Jordan’s performance are the most eye-catching ones given how often they handled the ball throughout the game. Cleveland just couldn’t control the ball and when they did the shooting wasn’t there, but they were not put in a position to score either.