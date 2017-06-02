Goldman under fire for buying Venezuela ‘hunger bonds’

Goldman Sachs Group’s (NYSE:GS) recent purchase of $2.8 billion in Venezuelan bonds has resulted in the company having to defend its actions. (China, Russia, Saudi Arabia and several African nations all leap to mind.) If it’s not against the law to make the investment (as with most cases involving Iran, for example) and they want to take the risk, the government doesn’t need to step in to punish them.

The Wall Street Journal on Sunday said Goldman paid 31 cents on the dollar for bonds issued by state oil company PDVSA that mature in 2022, or around $865 million, citing five people familiar with the transaction.

The declaration also included a demand that the Venezuelan government shelve plans for the creation of a citizens’ assembly to rewrite the constitution.

What might seem like a wise investment could become more complicated for Goldman Sachs and other investors, after National Assembly president Julio Borges threatened on Monday to withhold payment on the bonds.

GSAM has defended the purchase, stating it did not directly interact with the Venezuelan Government and acknowledged the country’s current crisis.

President Maduro declared in late April that he was pulling the nation out of the OAS, a regional bloc, after its governing body voted in favor of calling an urgent meeting of foreign ministers to discuss deadly protests in Venezuela.

Borges added that he believed Goldman “decided to make a quick buck off the suffering of the Venezuelan people”. “It was a stupid trade from that point of view”, he told “Closing Bell“.

Angel Alvarado, another opposition lawmaker who is a member of the country’s congressional finance committee, said that Goldman was making “a grave reputational error”.

Venezuela has a financing requirement of $17 billion in 2017 with its Central Bank holding a reserves of just $10 billion. A Goldman Sachs spokesman declined to comment. “It has given support to repression and systematic violations of human rights”.

Beke’s mother, who died from cancer previous year, could not get the chemo therapy treatments she needed to fight her illness because of the severe medical shortages in Venezuela.

In Venezuela, Maduro’s critics have for two months staged street protests, which have left almost 60 people dead, to demand he hold early elections. The country is in the middle of a humanitarian and economic crisis, and critics have described the purchase as a show of support for President Nicolás Maduro. The math would imply an annual yield of more than 40 percent. A person answering the phone at Dinosaur’s NY office said the firm had no comment on the matter. Congress will investigate the deal, he said.

‘We are going to the streets tomorrow.

For its part the bank has stressed it never transacted directly with the Maduro government when it bought $2.8 billion of bonds for pennies on the dollar.

In other words, it got a huge discount on the bonds that pay a high return. But it’s hard to imagine an insulin-deprived Venezuelan diabetic receiving these words kindly as his government scrounges for change under the national sofa-cushion in order to send a novelty-sized check to 200 West St.