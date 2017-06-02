Golfer Tiger Woods fell asleep at wheel, police report says

According to a police report released on Tuesday, Woods, wearing a white shirt and black shorts, stopped his black Mercedes-Benz vehicle on the right lane of the road and fell asleep at the wheel, with the car’s engine running, brake lights on, and the right turn signal flashing. Woods “had extremely slow and slurred speech”, according to police. He also passed the urine test. Woods then said a statement that it was a reaction to the prescription drugs he had been taking.

“These are drugs that depress reflexes, reaction time and can make someone unsafe driving behind the wheel just like alcohol can”, said Bushra.

Police reports released on Tuesday showed Woods’ had no blood-alcohol level when tested by officers.

“Obviously I don’t really know what happened, what went on”, said Nicklaus. While we don’t know how he or his physicians chose to manage his pain, we do know that prescriptions for pain medications, including opioid painkillers, are common in such situations.

“I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly”, Woods said in his statement. His first court appearance is scheduled for July 5.

He was “confused”, asked how far he was from his home but was cooperative “as much as possible”, according to the Palm Beach County police report. He was released from custody on his own recognizance, meaning no bail money was necessary, at 10:50 a.m.

Last week it was revealed that Tiger Woods underwent a fourth back surgery to hopefully correct his lingering health issues that have kept him off the golf course once and for all and get him back to competing on the PGA Tour. The incident occurred less than a week after Woods expressed optimism about his future following back surgery, saying on his website that he experienced “instant relief” and had not “felt this good in years”. I identified myself as Ofc.

According to Deadspin, Woods noted he hadn’t taken Vioxx this year.

He was also cited for improper parking.

“But I’m a fan of Tiger’s, I’m a friend of Tiger’s, and I feel bad for him”. The golf great said he hopes Woods will play again.

FILE – In this December 3, 2016, file photo, Tiger Woods reacts after hitting from the fairway during the third round at the Hero World Challenge golf tournament, in Nassau, Bahamas. In fact, he hasn’t played in a tournament at all since he had to pull out of the Dubai Desert Classic in February. “He needs a lot of support from a lot of people, and I’ll be one of them”.