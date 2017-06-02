Google celebrates commencement of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 with an interactive doodle

England folded to 20 for six in just five overs at the start of their seven-wicket defeat against South Africa at Lord’s on Monday.

Mortaza, also Bangladesh’s captain in Adelaide, played down the significance of that result by telling reporters at the Oval on Wednesday: “Look, it was a long time back”.

Even in June, early morning cloud cover that aids swing is often a key part of English cricket conditions.

“People think that this time we will take the Champions Trophy home”.

Signs of a rift between India captain Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble have shaken the country ahead of the team’s campaign to win a second straight Champions Trophy.

Plus, Ash and Jadeja were on top of their game anyway, but the way the fast bowlers bowled and the way we fielded – I think we were the best fielding side in the tournament.

“If India can do well in this Champions Trophy, then they will go to the World Cup with a lot of confidence”.

Mashrafe, who was in charge when Bangladesh ended England’s hopes at the last World Cup with a 15-run win in Adelaide, has been hugely impressed at the way Eoin Morgan’s team have reinvented themselves in the intervening two years. “I worked at the National Cricket Academy, went to UAE for treatment, came to England and eventually I have made my way back to full fitness”, Sohail said.

The element of surprise, once a given between the two sides, has been eroded by technology, which allows the rivals to study each other even without meeting on the pitch, said batting great Sunil Gavaskar. The tension has only built as they rarely meet nowadays unless its in an ICC event. “But we have to start well”.

Such is the global and commercial appeal of the fixture, as the ICC has effectively admitted to “doctoring” the draw to make sure the teams are paired together in the group phase of major tournaments rather than run the risk of them not meeting later on. “Joe Root and an in-form Alex Hales are huge factors”, he said.

“But again, it’s cricket and anything can happen in the game”.

Feel free to let us know by commenting on our facebook page or you can contact our newsroom on 031 903 2341 and speak to a journalist.

England and Bangladesh are drawn with Australia and New Zealand in Group A of the tournament.Meanwhile, defending champs India, South Africa, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are placed in Group B. And if England bat first, a particularly strong start could see Jos Buttler elevated above Stokes in the order to unleash some mayhem, although on current form it’s debatable whether that would be worthwhile.