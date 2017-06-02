Google celebrates start of ICC Champions Trophy with a doodle

The Champions Trophy, which is being hosted in England and Wales this year, will see team of 8 nations – India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Australia, Bangladesh, and New Zealand, England, South Africa. The match of the Australia Vs New Zealand is touted as the much-awaited match of the Champions Trophy 2017.

Steven Smith indicated on match eve that Australia were unlikely to pick all of Starc, Hazlewood, Cummins and Pattinson, and the most likely scenario is that Pattinson will miss out for either John Hastings or the batting allrounder Marcus Stoinis. But, for once, Bangladesh are undeterred.

Bangladesh lost their last home ODI series 1-2 against England in October previous year. They have been in England since April 27, and participated in a two-week training camp, in Sussex, which allowed them to get acclimatized.

“Beating Australia 3-0 in the Chappell-Hadlee in 2007, the last World Cup (when New Zealand made the final for the first time) was pretty special and making the final of the (2009) Champions Trophy was a highlight”, he said.

India defeated England in the last iteration of the tournament in 2013 in a truncated final that allowed the then captain MS Dhoni to become the only skipper in cricket history to have won all the major ICC trophies.

David Warner played worldwide cricket in England for the first time during the World Twenty20 in 2009, and since then has played 23 internationals in England across all formats.

Tamim’s fellow left-handed opener Soumya Sarkar should have been out for 11 when he turned Jake Ball off his pads only for Moeen Ali to drop a two-handed catch at square leg. It ended a run of six successive home series wins for Bangladesh and signalled England’s ability to adapt their ultra-aggressive approach in different conditions something which they failed to do at Lord’s on Sunday. This time around, however, England will have to confront the fact that they have everything going for them.

“Whatever you have done in the past gives you a little bit of confidence, but then you have to start again”, said Hathurusinghe.

“I don’t think we’ll end up going with the four big quicks”, Australia captain Smith told reporters at Edgbaston on Thursday. The trio would look to go hard at the bowlers and put them on the back foot. The last time the two teams met at the important and famous tournament was at the 2015 World Cup final when New Zealand emerged as the victor.

Chacha Chicago’ aka Muhammed Bashir, the highly popular fan of Pakistan cricket team, has chose to support India in the upcoming India-Pakistan match in the ICC Champions Trophy. “They’re all fit and bowling well and ready to go”. They played the ball to its merit and waited for the loose balls.

But Mashrafe remained unfazed. The all-rounder may not participate in the first match against Bangladesh. The weather forecast bodes a clear and warm day – at least, for the most part of it. So, that means that the graph is coming up.

The ICC organized Champions Trophy is considered to be the second most important cricket event after World Cup.