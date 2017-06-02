Google Doodle celebrates ICC Champions Trophy with insanely addictive game

Laxman also said that the much-awaited match against Pakistan will be a high profile one because of the fact that India rarely play against their arch-rivals.

New Zealand come into the match and tournament as outsiders, but have plenty of cricket in the conditions under their belt, with a recent tri-series against Bangladesh and Ireland where they, as expected, were dominant but still dropped the final match against the Tigers. If they take pressure and play then that will not be good. Though India was declared Co-champions along with Sri Lanka after rain interrupted the ICC Champions Trophy 2002 final played at Colombo.

Australia have won all four of their previous encounters with New Zealand in the Champions Trophy.

A brilliant batting display helped England beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in Group A match of the Champions Trophy cricket tournament at the Kennington Oval here on Thursday.

The game has been created to be small in size, and this makes it work even for those who are on slower mobile networks – it is, Google says ‘our smallest interactive Doodle ever – even snail networks can load it in seconds’.

The Pakistan Cricket Board revealed that Wahab had sustained the injury recently and as a precautionary measure, that portion of the knee had been bandaged.

“Whatever you have done in the past gives you a little bit of confidence, but then you have to start again”, said Hathurusinghe. “If we want our players to play cagey or without freedom, yes, we would change things and probably half of us wouldn’t be here”, Morgan said.

“A game between Pakistan and India is always good and Birmingham has always had a very good atmosphere”, said Azhar.

Australia skipper Smith will turn 28 on the day his side play their opening Group A fixture against New Zealand at Edgbaston.

If we look at past matches, the team batting first has historically won more times. ICC Champions Trophy, which is also called a mini world cup event begins today in England. I have vivid memories of his sublime century against us in the 2012 Asia Cup, while he was at his absolute best in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 clash at Adelaide, laying the foundation of an Indian win with a masterful hundred.