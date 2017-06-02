Google honors Pride flag creator Gilbert Baker

Friday’s Google Doodle paid tribute to Gilbert Baker, the creator of the LGBTQ pride flag, who died on April 1.

Google’s homepage features stop-motion animation of fabric strips coming together in order to form the flag which acts as a symbol of pride for the LGBT community. At the time, the only symbol of the gay community was the pink triangle, which was the way gay prisoners were identified in Nazi concentration camps.

“Today we celebrate Gilbert Baker’s pride, creativity, and the lasting impact he’s had on strengthening and uniting people all over the world”, Google wrote.

“It came from such a awful place of murder and holocaust and Hitler”, Baker said during a 2015 interview with the Museum of Modern Art in San Francisco.

“We needed something attractive, something from us”, Baker explained. The rainbow is so flawless because it really fits our diversity in terms of race, gender, ages, all of those things. MoMa announced in June 2015 its acquisition of the iconic Rainbow Flag into the design collection.

The original flag had eight colors, as opposed to the current six.

Baker made his way from Kansas to San Francisco with the U.S. Army. In San Francisco, he found a place of acceptance among the increasingly visible gay community.

During this time, he became friends with Harvey Milk, who became the first openly gay man to hold public office in the United States in 1978. The search engine’s daily doodle also honors the creative process behind his work. In a video for NBC Out in 2016, Baker explained that he created the flag to represent the “global tribe” of LGBTQ people.