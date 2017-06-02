Google kicks off ICC Champions Trophy with interactive Cricket Doodle

One more interesting fact is that between India vs Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy, on all the three occasions, the team which won the toss also won the match.

In Dubai as part of official broadcaster OSN’s specialist panel, Waqar was honest in his assessment. You will see a fighting team.

Earlier, losing the toss, Mashrafe Mortaza’s team came out to bat but very unlikely to the warm up matche against India, opening unit went off to a good start to only lose Soumya Sarkar while he was batting at 28.

“As a passionate Pakistan supporter, it’s natural that I would want my team to finish on the winning side against any team, and especially against India“. We have always talked about their unpredictability.

Aamir Sohail is known to niddle rival players during his playing days and has paid for it like in 1996 World Cup during his clash with Venkatesh Prasad. They could add extra firepower by including Chris Lynn, who shot to worldwide prominence earlier this year with a sensational Indian Premier League campaign, averaging almost 50 for the Kolkata Knight Riders. “I feel much safer in India“, said Bashir.

“I am expecting Hafeez and Malik to step up and take the responsibility”.

Regarded as one of Pakistan’s brightest talents, Sohail made his debut for Pakistan in July 2013 during his side’s tour of the West Indies.

Blacks pacemen Tim Southee and Trent Boult are proven performers in England, but Southee said: “We know the conditions, but you can’t rely on that”.

“At no stage have we second-guessed ourselves or the direction that we’re going in, and that’s very powerful as a group I think”. “They bring a lot of energy to the team”. “It’s good to play some shots and it’s just great to bat”, Karthik added, referring to his stroke-hitting abilities that may help India in Champions Trophy. Weathermen predict that some rains may occur acting as a hindrance to the match between India and Pakistan. “So they obviously hope to win the trophy, the pressure has to be here”.

“I think not only me, but many people will be in tension, whole India will be in tension, whole Pakistan will be in tension, whole world will be in tension”, he said while talking to ARY News.

“Let’s not forget that Pakistan has got less to lose than India, who face more expectation being the defending champions”.