GOP Senator: ‘I Don’t See A Comprehensive Health Care Plan This Year’

President Trump tweeted this week that he hopes that the Senate can soon pass a health care overhaul bill.

Burr said that given the issues facing the healthcare bill, he had been looking to the problems facing the healthcare exchanges established by the Affordable Care Act. That outline called for trillions of dollars in both individual and corporate tax cuts but failed to go into detail on how the White House proposed to pay for them, leaving many legislators skeptical.

The crowded congressional calendar will also reduce the time available to work on a tax bill.

“I think a lot of people will be very pleasantly surprised”, Trump said of the phantom tax bill.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn began pressing Republican members of Congress in mid-May to get on board with Trump’s tax agenda.

Two House Democrats told the publication that they had been told, in response to oversight requests, that the administration would only respond to requests from Republican chairmen.

“You have Republicans leading the House, the Senate and the White House”, the official explained.

“When it comes to nearly anything we’ve done at a federal agency, very close to 100 percent of those we haven’t heard anything back”, another senior Democratic aide said. The lawmaker said he was hoping to see details this week on an emerging White House plan, but officials said there is now no plan for the White House to present anything. “But it’s going very well”.

But even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he doesn’t know if Senate Republicans will be able to get the votes needed to pass an Obamacare replacement bill.

Burr’s insistence that the bill is dead on arrival in the Senate betrays the GOP establishment’s repeated promise that Congress will produce a workable plan before the approaching August legislative recess.