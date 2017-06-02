Grande, Bieber, Katy Perry to top concert for Manchester victims

The concert is scheduled to take place at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground on 4th June and will be broadcast live on BBC radio and TV.

Robbie Williams is reportedly planning to team up with Take That at Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit concert.

The 23-year-old singer will be joined at her concert by global artists Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Coldplay, while Miley Cyrus, Take That, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Black Eyed Peas and One Direction star Niall Horan will also perform at the event.

All net ticket proceeds of the show will go directly to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, set up by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross to support grieving families and victims of the attack.

However, many big sites have said that they will be clamping down on anyone trying to resell the tickets for inflated prices.

Ticketmaster confirmed anyone who bought tickets directly through themselves, or with See Tickets, Eventim, Manchester Arena Box Office, Seat Wave and GetMeIn!’ will be able to register through the One Love Manchester site. ITV do not wish to take the attention away from the concert. Everyone knows I love our kid (Noel)…

Others praised the music industry for arranging the concert so quickly, with one writing: “Got to hand it to Ariana Grande & the pop music community for stepping up to organise & hold the #OneLoveManchester benefit gig so quickly”. “We won’t let hate win”, she added.

“I don’t want my children out of my sight so I would go with them”.

The American singer – who suspended several dates on her Dangerous Woman Tour in the wake of the bombing – had revealed in an emotional statement last Friday that she meant to return to Manchester following the incident.