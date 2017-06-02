Grande plans concert in Manchester to benefit victims

Twenty-two people, mainly young fans, were killed, with dozens more injured.

The Press and Journal also devotes its front page to Eilidh MacLeod and says her family has been left devastated by her death.

The Monday night’s attack at a concert by USA actress-singer Ariana Grande killed 22 people, all of whom have now been identified by police but their names will be released during the course of this week after formal identifications are complete. During interrogation, Hashem Abedi revealed that he knew his brother was going to carry out an attack, but he did not know where or when, Dagdoug said.

German intelligence officials told the Financial Times that the future bomber traveled from Turkey, where many Westerners access Syria, to Britain via the Dusseldorf Airport four days before the attack, the same day that his mother says he was in Libya. The Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terror organization has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Eight men in total have been detained in connection with the attack.

Date of the benefit concert was not immediately announced. Those photos showed what appears to be a detonator, a battery and a backpack. “The issue is being raised at every relevant level by the British authorities with their USA counterparts”.

British government is furious over leaks of details about investigation into blast.

May will raise concerns over the leaks when she meets US President Trump at a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation meeting on Thursday, the BBC reported. A British official confirms that May discussed the matter with Mr. Trump after they posed with other North Atlantic Treaty Organisation leaders at a summit in Brussels on Thursday.

Could these leaks make other nations be more cautious about the intelligence they share with the U.S.? May looked stern, while Trump waved his hands.

In his statement, Trump – who was already struggling domestically to stem a tide of damaging leaks from law enforcement agencies – said the information coming out in the USA media was “deeply troubling”.