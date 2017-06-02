Dixon city officials have their sights set on buying Dixon Iron & Metal to eventually open up riverfront development.

Methane is the second-biggest driver of climate change after carbon dioxide, and leaks from oil and gas wells, which are prevalent throughout the United States, release unsafe smog-forming and cancer-causing chemicals.

The Southern Ohio Port Authority (SOPA) has been selected for grant funding in the amount of $300,000 as part of a program offered through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in effort to cleanup former industrial sites. On average, $16.11 was leveraged for each EPA brownfields dollar and 8.5 jobs leveraged per $100,000 of EPA brownfields funds expended on assessment, cleanup, and revolving loan fund cooperative agreements, according to the EPA. “Austin, however, has been extraordinarily successful, they’ve gotten grants four out of five years they’ve actually applied”.

East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland said in a statement that the city will work with residents, businesses and other stakeholders to determine the future use of the area once remediation is complete.

Funding will be available starting in October, he said.

Half of the money will go toward general assessments with the other $150,000 for petroleum assessments. This grant-funded effort aligns with previous EPA funding awards that support transit-oriented redevelopment efforts along the transit line.

“These grants are important to our city as we seek to provide and restore economic justice and economic equity to all parts of our city”, he said.

That project was used to help bolster the brownfields application. “Cleaning up and reinvesting in these properties protects the environment, reduces blight, and takes development pressures off green spaces and working lands”.

The 13 parcels, including Dixon Metal & Iron, make up about 10 acres stretching from the Peoria Avenue Bridge to the viaduct. She said officials with Central Health, the nonprofit agency that controls that property, have expressed a desire to utilize the funds since there is a high likelihood of hazardous materials remaining there.

“This is a big feather in the cap for the community”, he said. “Now, hopefully we can sell the property to somebody who can develop it”. The maximum award allowed under the program’s rules was $300,000.

The EPA on Wednesday also said it picked the cities of Newport and Toledo, the Confederated Tribes of the Siletz Indians, and Lincoln County and Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments for two brownfields environmental site assessment grants totaling $600,000 to assess up to 30 brownfield sites in the Lincoln County area.