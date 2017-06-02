Greater Cincinnati leaders weigh in on Trump’s Paris Accord decision

The leaders of Germany, France and Italy responded by expressing their disappointment and asserting that the accord could not be renegotiated. Much more urgently, Trump has called into question the US commitment to the trans-Atlantic alliance, which for seven decades has been the world’s most important guarantor of peace and engine of prosperity.

Unlike many climate scientists and policy experts reacting to today’s news, Professor Kemp said there was a greater possibility of global climate action with the U.S. out of the Paris deal than if it was to stay involved.

Premier Li and Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will address a business conference in Brussels, before joining European Council President Donald Tusk for the summit.

The island state’s governor, David Ige, said in a statement Thursday that Hawaii was “already taking concrete steps to implement the Paris Accord” and will continue to do so. “We will not ignore the science and reality of climate change, which is why I am also signing an Executive Order confirming New York’s leadership role in protecting our citizens, our environment, and our planet”. “The last thing we need is another meaningless global agreement where the U.S. makes all the sacrifices and carrying the cost of other nations, with little actual impact on the climate”, he added.

Trump, tapping into the “America First” message he used when he was elected president a year ago, said the Paris accord would undermine the USA economy, cost U.S.jobs, weaken American national sovereignty and put the country at a permanent disadvantage to the other countries of the world.

Under the pact, the United States – the world’s second-biggest carbon emitter behind China – had committed to reduce its emissions by 26 percent to 28 percent from 2005 levels by 2025.

Without mentioning the US specifically, Li said that “China in recent years has stayed true to its commitment” and pointed out that his was one of the first countries to ratify the 2015 Paris Agreement.

“The Paris Agreement only incorporated targets that each country willingly signed up to: It was never a mechanism that had the ability to force nations to cut emissions or to pay climate debts”, he said.

“Through free market innovation, the United States is already making great strides in reducing emissions, while providing affordable energy to our citizens”.

“Withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement is bad for the environment, bad for the economy, and it puts our children’s future at risk”, he wrote on Facebook.

Yoshihide Suga, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary said Friday Trump’s decision was “regrettable” and that “Japan had been hoping to cooperate with the United States under the Paris Climate Accord“. It was the latest in a series of possibly questionable interactions between Trump associates and Russian officials during the presidential campaign and transition. Macron said US scientists and entrepreneurs would “find in France a second homeland”, inviting them to live in France where they could “work together on concrete solutions for our climate, our environment”.

Climate change is real and we all share a responsibility to fight it.

Spokespeople for other extractive oil and mining groups, like the National Mining Association and the American Fuel & Petrochemicals Manufacturers, declined to comment on Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris accord. He added, “In addition to being disappointed, I’m also angry”.

The prime minister of Denmark, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, said, “It’s a sad day for the world”.

“It isolates the United States after we had united the world”, he added.

Fiji’s Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, who will serve as president of United Nations climate talks in Germany later this year, labelled Trump’s announcement “deeply disappointing”.

Supporters of the accord, including some leading United States business figures, called Trump’s move a blow to worldwide efforts to tackle dangers for the planet posed by global warming.

“New Zealand has stood up to the U.S. on nuclear weapons; it’s now time to show the same moral leadership on climate change”, said Green Party Co-leader James Shaw.

US President Donald Trump spoke to leaders of Canada, France, Germany, and Britain and explained his stand on the Paris Agreement.