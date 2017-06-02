Gregg Allman, Pillar of Namesake Southern Rock Band, Dies at 69

“I was out on tour with the Brothers and the end of the tour came and my manager calls me and says, ‘listen on your way home to Savannah, Georgia, we want you to stop off in Memphis and meet this guy called T-Bone Burnett, ” he said.

In addition to the death of brother Duane, the Allman Brothers Band lost its bassist, Berry Oakley, to a motorcycle accident in 1972.

His final studio album, “Southern Blood“, produced by Don Was, is scheduled to be released this year.

Cher wasn’t the only musician to share a few words for Allman on Twitter.

Haynes remained with the Allman Brothers Band until they retired in 2014. In March 2017, he canceled performances for the rest of the year. I’ve lost too many lately and this one is gonna be hard to get past.

“My love of playing is still the same as when I was 24”. As he said in one of his best-known songs: “Well, I’ve got to run to keep from hidin”,/And I’m bound to keep on ridin”/And I’ve got one more silver dollar, /But I’m not gonna let “em catch me, no, /Not gonna let “em catch the Midnight Rider“. “I thought that’s the hippest thing I’ve ever heard”.

Gregory LeNoir Allman was born on December 8, 1947, in Nashville, Tennessee. Legend has it that the two boys, close in age, initially shared a guitar bought at Sears.

“So I said I might have to sleep on this. Just play that damn guitar”.

Gregg and Duane spent their early childhood in their birthplace, Nashville, Tennessee, listening to a blues radio station. Soon the brothers were playing in local bands before forming their own outfit, the Allman Joys.

Keyboard player Chuck Leavell joined the band following Duane Allman’s death and the band continued to soar.

Their first record flopped, but the Allmans built a regional following through constant touring.

The rockers rose to prominence after the release of their third album “At Fillmore East“. Buoyed by long, freewheeling solos that captured the band’s energy onstage, it went gold.

But then Duane Allman, who was a mainstay, died in a motorcycle accident in October 1971 and while Allman, who was quite affected, and the others made a decision to go on. They were buried next to each other in Rose Hill.

He began performing in the mid 1960s with his brother and they would later become known as The Allman Brothers Band. Its critical success, combined with Gregg’s marriage to pop superstar Cher in 1975 and the group’s collective appetites for narcotics, led to the Allman Brothers’ breakup after the recording of their disappointing 1975 release Win, Lose or Draw.

But tragedy was never far away. Oakley died in another motorcycle crash – both accidents were in Macon – a little more than a year later.

A year later, she reteamed with Bono for a new Sonny and Cher Show on TV, which led Allman to file for divorce, but they reconciled when he learned she was pregnant with their son, Elijah Blue Allman.

Allman stayed at it for more than 50 years.

In the 1990s Gregg Allman moved to California and dabbled in acting, appearing as a drug lord in the 1991 movie, Rush. Plans for him to pursue another tour this year were also cancelled as his health failed to improve. He was diagnosed with hepatitis C in 1999 and underwent a liver transplant in 2010.