Guentzel shines again as Pens surge to Game Two win

Scott Wilson followed up on Guentzel’s go-ahead goal 3:03 later and Evgeni Malkin added his ninth of the playoffs (and NHL-leading 26th point) 15 seconds after that.

Ten seconds into the third period, Guentzel – who delivered the game-winner in Game 1 – notched his second of the game. He dribbled a puck through Rinne for Pittsburgh’s first goal in Game Two and then made no mistake with Bryan Rust’s rebound to net the victor here. “There’s not one ounce of doubt in this locker room”.

That feeling died a little bit on Wednesday after Justin Bieber made a decision to jump on the Penguins bandwagon.

This time, Pittsburgh’s flurry came a little bit later. At this point, the only hope Nashville can cling to is its 7-1 playoff record at home, where it will play the next two games.

Penguins center Matt Cullen briefly left the game earlier after getting hit in the corner but returned and didn’t miss a shift. There was no penalty. Mired in an eight-game goal drought heading into the series, the 22-year-old Nebraska-born rookie provided the victor in Game 1 and again in Game 2 when he pounded home a rebound just 10 seconds into the third for his third of the series and 12th of the playoffs. The rookie from Omaha, Nebraska, leads the playoffs with 12 goals and has scored the past three goals for Pittsburgh. “You can’t even put into words what it feels like”.

“We know the ultimate goal is two more wins“. The Predators rallied to tie before Guentzel’s go-ahead goal with 3:17 remaining put the Penguins ahead to stay.

A Phil Kessel shot grazed Wilson’s stick before it was knocked into the net by the skates of Nashville’s Vernon Fiddler.

Pittsburgh overwhelmed Rinne and the rest of the Predators with a three-goal blitz in the first 3:18 of the third period during a 4-1 win Wednesday night, a game that ended with Nashville’s star goaltender on the bench after he was pulled by coach Peter Laviolette. “We’re going to win the next game and then we’ll see what happens from there”. Because he played only 13 regular-season games past year, he still qualifies as a rookie and was eligible for the Calder Trophy but didn’t make the list of finalists.

It may not show, but Murray says he still gets nervous before every game. The 34-year-old goalie has instead given up eight goals on 36 shots through two games.

“Pekka has been excellent for us all year long”, Preds head coach Peter Laviolette said. “I think we did a good job showing that tonight”.

But, once the second period started, it was completely flipped with the Predators dominating zone time and shots on goal, but once again the Penguins capitalized on their opportunities and crushed any hopes of victory for the Predators late in the third period.

Rinne doesn’t want to have any carryover from the two losses.

“Nerves is one way to put it, (but) a lot of excitement too”, said Murray, the 83rd overall pick of 2012 draft. The Penguins, despite several shot droughts in the first two games, have simply found ways to score – and to win.

Pittsburgh goalie Matt Murray stopped 37 of 38.

“I mean, out of 120 minutes, maybe we’d like to take back six of them”, he said. “After that, we have confidence that we’re going to score goals”.

Nashville may be home, but the Penguins have history on their side.

Guentzel tapped home a loose puck under the left arm of Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne at 16:27 of the first.