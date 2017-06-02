Hacking attacks could be work of Russian patriots, says Putin

“The economy has entered a new phase of expansion”, Putin said.

However, he said it was “theoretically possible” heightened tensions between Moscow and the West could lead some people to launch cyberattacks.

The St. Petersburg crowd laughed at Kelly throughout the interview and cheered Putin’s responses.

Putin said that the allegations against Moscow “reminds me of anti-Semitism”.

“I’m deeply convinced that no hackers can radically influence another country’s election campaign”.

The West has slapped economic sanctions on Moscow, while Russian Federation has responded with its own punitive measures. He compared hackers to artists whose actions are driven by unstable and unpredictable moods. Prime Minister Modi, addressing a joint press event with Putin, said India welcomes Russia’s unconditional support in the fight against cross-border terrorism. “Secondly, I can imagine that some purposefully does that, building the chain of these attacks in a way to make it seem that Russian Federation is the source of these attacks”. “Modern technologies allow that to be done quite easily”.

In a summit last week, U.S. President Donald Trump created alarm among allies by reprimanding them for not contributing enough for their defense and declining to specifically endorse NATO’s mutual defense clause.

Dismissing Indian fears over growing Russia-Pakistan relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday told an Indian journalist that while his country had a “deep cooperation” with India, that could not preclude ties with other countries.

“I had an opportunity to visit (the cemetery) and pay homage to those who laid down their lives for Russian Federation”, 66- year-old Modi said.

“The assembly of high-tech military products has been set up in India with Russian Federation s participation”.

Mr Putin cautioned that it is hard for him to form a proper impression of the US President because they have only ever talked by phone. “Trying to spy on your allies, if you really consider them allies and not vassals, is just indecent”, said Putin.

Putin, speaking at an economic forum in St Petersburg, said Russian Federation could not stand idly by and watch while others increased their military capabilities along its borders in the Far East in the same way as he said had been done in Europe.

Mr Putin repeated denials that Russia’s government had anything to do with hacking elections, after USA officials accused the Kremlin of interfering in the 2016 presidential vote to help Mr Trump defeat Mrs Hillary Clinton. He expressed these views during his meeting with Russian President Vladmir Putin at the Konstantin Palace in St. Petersberg.

US intelligence agencies have said that they believe with a high degree of confidence that the DNC hack was carried out by hackers directed by Russian intelligence as part of a broader Kremlin effort to meddle in the American election.