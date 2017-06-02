Hamilton: Clear Ferrari are favouring Vettel

After six of 20 races, this lead is not big enough to be alarming. Hamilton admits Mercedes has work to do in order to rectify its inconsistent performances.

Lewis Hamilton admits his Mercedes team are no closer to understanding the reasons behind his lacklustre Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

Hamilton was unable to put a lap together during the qualifying session, lining up thirteenth for the race in Monaco.

“Of course I can’t afford another weekend like this”, Hamilton said.

“We are racing, we get on well”. We never had two drivers or two cars within that window.

But the team is struggling to find answers.

“It didn’t work out very well for me, but apart from that, it doesn’t matter, does it. that’s as much as I can say about it right now. Who knows what is going to happen?”

What is of concern for Hamilton and Mercedes is that he has experienced similar problems twice this season and on both occasions neither affected his team-mate Valtteri Bottas as badly.

Only Ferrari’s senior management and the drivers will know if the team did look for a way to move Vettel ahead of Raikkonen at a track where overtaking is nigh on impossible, with only one clean pass all day yesterday backing that up.

Hamilton has won twice in Monaco, including last year’s race, and Mercedes had won the last four races in the Mediterranean principality.

Despite a disappointing weekend, Hamilton insists that things weren’t as bad as some are claiming.

“I haven’t spoken to the team [about that] and I don’t really plan to”, he said.

“I think we need to give them credit… they needed to pit one of the two drivers and put him on the super-soft (tyre)”.

Ferrari’s race engineers and pit strategists, thanks to modern technology, would have known exactly where Raikkonen would have fed out on track after his stop, namely behind Wehrlein.

Mercedes made a decision to leave Hamilton out on the ultra-soft tyres longer than most. It was an embarrassment for a auto of such standing.

“Something we’ve been waiting for a long time has finally come to pass, a race which will be part of our history”, Marchionne said in a statement issued soon after Vettel’s victory. “We just have to make sure we are ahead of them so we don’t have to be in that same scenario that they were in [on Sunday]”.

Vettel now has 129 points after six rounds of this year’s 20-race championship ahead of Hamilton on 104.

In 2015, Ferrari was 275 points behind Mercedes and 2014 was so dismal for the Italian manufacturer that it finished fourth and almost 500 behind Mercedes.

“The lead driver normally gets priority, and if I had the choice to go first (into the pits), that is normally what you want to do”.

“So yes, we are the underdog and we need to catch up. This is the reality of it at the moment”.