Harley-Davidson Recalls 46000 Bikes For Oil Leak

It is down 0.00% since June 2, 2016 and is. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) stake by 3.41% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $63.40. The stock rose 0.96% or $0.51 reaching $53.52. About 951,470 shares traded. Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) has risen 20.11% since June 1, 2016 and is uptrending. Its down 0.82, from 1.88 in 2016Q3.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. The active investment managers in our partner’s database now hold: 151.02 million shares, down from 158.72 million shares in 2016Q3. Conning has invested 0.01% in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG). Gateway Investment Advisers Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG). $195,134 worth of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) was sold by Jones Paul J. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 191,837 shares. Transamerica Fincl Advsr reported 17 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma stated it has 0% in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG). Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Nationwide Fund Advsr accumulated 95,658 shares. Carl Domino Incorporated has 25,870 shares. Its down 90.91% from 3,300 shares previously.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 selling transactions for $6.19 million activity. The firm owned 13,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. The insider JAMES DONALD A sold 100,000 shares worth $5.69 million. Shares for $78,696 were sold by Rocker Tchernavia. $172,464 worth of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) shares were sold by Kumbier Michelle. 473,300 shares of the company were exchanged. Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) was raised too. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. HOG’s profit will be $244.68M for 9.60 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality.

Analysts expect Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) to report $1.39 EPS on July, 27.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 10.32 % from last quarter’s $1.55 EPS.

Ratings analysis reveals 18% of Harley-Davidson’s analysts are positive. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $51 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Wednesday, February 1. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, September 15. The company was maintained on Monday, January 18 by RBC Capital Markets. Check Capital Management Inc acquired 7,000 shares as Harley (HOG)’s stock declined 7.57%. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Therefore 44% are positive. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, November 24. The company now has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.12. UBS has “Buy” rating and $62 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 21 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 20 by Zacks. The rating was initiated by Sterne Agee CRT with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 9. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Friday, April 29 report. Joel Isaacson & Lc invested 0% in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC). ORBCOMM had 3 analyst reports since March 14, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 8,041 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Levy Harkins invested in 2.85 million shares.