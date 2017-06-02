Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 16700 Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR)

The difference of 52 week low value as well as 52 week high value and the current price of the stock suggests the next move of the shares. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.04% invested in Denbury Resources Inc. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.2 on May 26, reaching $54.4. About 2.94M shares traded. It has underperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Denbury Resources posted sales of $255.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. If the share price is now hovering near the 52 week low and the value is achieved in the current past then it can suggest that the price of the shares is likely to go up.

The company is expected to report earnings of $0 a share for the next quarter. The stock’s market cap is $681.44 million. The stock, after opening at $50.65, closed at $50.93 by scoring 0.63%. About 2.94 million shares traded.

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) closed at $1.55 a share in the latest session and the stock value rose nearly -57.88% since the beginning of this year. (DNR) in trading session dated March 27, 2017. The consensus recommendation by Thomson Reuters analysts is Hold and their mean rating for the stock is 3.00 on scale of 1-5. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $3 target. The company maintains price to book ratio of 1.20. As per Thursday, May 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Very Likely to Affect Denbury Resources (DNR) Share Price” was originally reported by BBNS and is the sole property of of BBNS. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Strong-Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 8 by Vetr. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0% or 56,900 shares in its portfolio. Its down 0.62, from 1.28 in 2016Q3.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 21 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. In contrast, the average volume was 7.7 million shares. The company reported revenue of $264.07 Million in the same period a year ago. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon reported 4.67 million shares.

Analysts gives Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) has an Analysts’ Mean Recommendation of 3.2, according to data compiled by Finviz. The company has 393.77 shares outstanding and 94.50% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter past year.

Investors who are keeping close eye on Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) for 2.50 million shares. Teladoc, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) for the trailing twelve months paying dividend with the payout ratio of 0.00% to its shareholders. On average, analysts forecast that Denbury Resources will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current year. (NYSE:DNR). Harvey Partners Lc, New York-based fund reported 300,000 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 59,548 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Denbury Resources Inc. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock.

05/19/2015 – Denbury Resources Inc. had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of DNR in report on Wednesday, June 15 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, February 22.

At the time of writing, Denbury Resources Inc. The company was initiated on Tuesday, April 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, September 8 to “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, October 2 by UBS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, December 18 report.

Since March 27, 2017, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $35,696 activity.

More recent Denbury Resources Inc. Two analysts have issued estimates for Denbury Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $255.7 million to $258.77 million. Denbury Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 151.55%.