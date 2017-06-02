He was in agony – Del Potro saddened by Almagro injury

While Nicolas Almagro had managed to restore a set everywhere (3-6, 6-3), he collapsed on court No. 2, struck by a pain in the left knee.

He arrived in Paris having been forced to retire with a knee injury against Rafael Nadal in Rome.

Del Potro hopes to make the fourth round of a grand slam for the third time since 2013.

Instead of just observing the moment and moving on into the third round, del Potro went to his opponent’s side, requested water, helped him off the court and shared words of support on the sideline.

After splitting the first two sets, the second-round match was evenly poised at 1-1 in the third when Almagro simply could not bear the pain in his knee any more. “Juan Martin is playing a lot better than his ranking”, said Murray.

Soon after the match, del Potro used a tweet to tell Almagro, “I wish you a speedy recovery, @NicoAlmagro”.

“They don’t like it when we behave badly – which is good!”

The Scot said: “That was obviously a brutal match we played in Rio, but also one of the most memorable that I’ll have in my career regardless of what happens in the final few years of my tennis”. Try to think about your family, your baby. “And sometimes the heart is first than the tennis match or the tennis life”.

Feeling gimpy himself with a tweaked groin, Juan Martin del Potro saw his friend Nicolas Almagro of Spain become distraught with pain and frustration in their second-round French Open match.

Murray was given a stern test by the unseeded Klizan, whose deft drop shots and ferocious forehands had the Brit scampering, but it was last year’s runner-up who prevailed. Del Potro gained a measure of revenge scoring a gripping 6-4, 5-7, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 victory over Murray in the Davis Cup semifinals. It took me a little bit of time to try to find that same form on the match court.

“I don’t feel good enough after this sadness situation”. It’s an old problem for me, so my physio knows how to treat that. Hopefully I can be in good shape as I would like to play 100% in the third round’.

Chung, the 21-year-old world number 67, followed up his first round win over United States 27th seed Sam Querrey with a 6-1, 7-5, 6-1 victory against Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan. I’m used to that situation. I did not grow up with any brothers, only sisters and we all say “she” more than “he”.

Unseeded 21-year-old Karen Khachanov of Russian Federation continued his impressive debut, beating Czech 13th seed Tomas Berdych, a semi-finalist seven years ago, 7-5, 6-4, 6-4.