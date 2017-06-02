Asked about reports that U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law had tried to set up a clandestine communication channel with Russian Federation before the president took office, U.S. National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said Saturday that so-called “back-channeling” was normal.

At the same time, Trump is frustrated with what he views as his team’s inability to push back against the drumbeat of new revelations. “I have total confidence in him”. He is respected by virtually everyone and is working on programmes that will save our country billions of dollars.

Washington is waiting with bated breath for Senate testimony by former FBI director James Comey, who was sacked by Trump as he oversaw an investigation into possible collusion between the Republican’s campaign and Moscow. Kushner may possess substantial information relevant to the investigation, officials told NBC News. The current and former American officials now say it may have been part of an effort by Kushner to establish a direct line to Putin outside of established diplomatic channels.

Schiff was particularly concerned about a Washington Post report that the back channel would have been conducted at a Russian diplomatic facility to avoid monitoring in US communications systems.

The president also defended his son-in-law after reports emerged that Kushner, who carries the title “senior adviser”, considered setting up a secret line of communication between the incoming administration and the Russian government, primarily to discuss a resolution to the crisis in Syria.

“We have backchannel communications with any number of individual (countries)”, he said.

As he mulls changes, Trump has entertained bringing his former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, and former deputy campaign manager, David Bossie, formally back into the fold.

Despite Trump’s broadside about fake news, administration officials Sunday did not deny the report.

Kelly continued to insist that any line of communication “to a country like Russian Federation is a good thing”, but he said “using their equipment, you know, that. would be considered to be, you know, kind of somewhat compromised”.

“It is my opinion that numerous leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media”, Mr Trump wrote in a series of Twitter posts yesterday.

Life was hell in the White House.

However, the eve of his return brought the biggest story to date: A Washington Post report Friday about Kushner s alleged proposal to the Russians to create a secret channel out of earshot of United States spymasters.

The controversy is the latest to tie the most senior ranks of President Donald Trumps administration to Moscow amid multiple investigations into Russian interference in the election.

“They need to quarantine this stuff and put the investigations in a separate communications operation”, said Jack Quinn, who served as White House counsel for President Bill Clinton.

Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham told CNN he doubted the Kushner reports were accurate.

The meeting came as Trump was openly feuding with American intelligence agencies and their conclusion that Russian Federation had tried to disrupt the presidential election and turn it in his favour. Graham said Comey told members of Congress he had obtained the “highly explosive” material – but apparently declined to mention that the FBI’s own analysts thought it was incorrect or a deliberate fake.