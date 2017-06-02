Highlights: Kevin Durant dominates Game 1 of NBA Finals for Warriors

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavilers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena, 113-91. In Game 1, Stephen Curry was that other guy with 28 points. It should take more than basic action to completely jumble their defense, even when the presence of Durant and Curry make everything hard. Someone painted a racial slur – the N-word – on the gate of his Los Angeles home, leaving James to address racism rather than his seventh straight Finals appearance or stopping KD. He scored 23 of those points in the first half, and 12 of those 23 came via dunks.

First, look at this clip shared on Twitter by the Warriors.

But after winning the first two games a year ago before blowing the 3-1 lead, the Warriors aren’t about to get ahead of themselves even if Cavs coach Tyronn Lue called them “the best I ever seen“. “They’re 13-0, they’re constantly breaking records every year”.

Durant won the first battle with King James. “Because he’s out there fighting over screens, getting hit, trying to contest, trying to rebound, trying to do it all for us defensively”, Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown said. “You’re not going to see insane celebrations”. Curry and Klay Thompson shooting from deep, Green making plays and playing defense, JaVale McGee protecting the rim, Iguodala harassing scorers, and Durant enhancing all of the above with his all-around skills and exceptional scoring ability. Irving added 24 points and 3 assist and Love chipped in with 15 points and 21 rebounds. He reached the finals with the Thunder in 2012, only to lose to the James-lead Miami Heat.

Curry had a game-high 10 assists, and Durant accumulated eight rebounds and eight assists. After the game, Curry credited a defensive effort that limited the Cavs to 34.9 percent shooting on only 86 field-goal attempts – 20 fewer than the Warriors managed – while also forcing LeBron James’ Cleveland side into 20 turnovers.

Curry, sitting beside Durant, interjected, “Don’t get into that trap, man”. He shot 11 for 22, 6 of 11 on 3s.

During a press conference after the game, Durant was asked about the short-lived feud, but claimed amnesia.

The Cavaliers rallied within 80-68 with 3:06 remaining in the period, but Golden State wasn’t finished with its 3-point-shooting barrage. It happened in the second half, when James looked exhausted, maybe deflated. The Golden State Warriors led by 24, and upended the reigning National Basketball Association. If there is a basketball God — and there may not be, considering how very bad the playoffs have been — this feud will continue in Game 2 Sunday night.