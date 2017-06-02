Aides are assembling a team of lawyers, including some who would join the staff and others who would remain outside the White House.

The fact that Michael Dubke, the White House’s communications director, resigned cut:[from that position] earlier this month, and that his decision became public Tuesday, has only stoked such speculation.

No White House Press Office has an easy job, but the Trump administration’s communications staff seems to have a particularly hard one.

“You’re asking if he approves of an action that is not a confirmed action”, Spicer replied.

The president has denied any collusion, repeatedly denouncing the probes by a special counsel at the Justice Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and several congressional panels as a Democrat-backed effort to explain Hillary Clinton’s upset defeat in the White House race. Spicer said the “common thread” of his overseas sojourn was terrorism and national security.

Now Spicer is suggesting that the report might be inaccurate?

Kushner reportedly talked with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in September about establishing a private communications channel between Moscow and Trump’s transition team. Donald Trump Jr.in 2008 was quoted as saying Russian money was “pouring in” to the Trump business. By this time in their presidencies, both George W. Bush and Barack Obama had already nominated approximately twice as many people.

One reporter asked if people should be concerned that Trump posted a “somewhat incoherent” tweet on Tuesday night, to which Spicer simply replied “no”. The Fox News report, which carried no byline, was based on a single, unnamed source.

For the foreseeable future, they say, Spicer is White House press secretary and will continue to hold press briefings. On an inquiry about the president’s views on climate change, a subject of discussion for some time, he said he would have to check with the president.

It’s all fake news! CNN’s Jim Acosta asked.

The report alleged that United States intelligence officials had intercepted discussions of Russian agents telling their superiors that Kushner had asked if a private communication channel could be set up.

The Republican-controlled Senate, which confirms Trump’s appointments, also faces a packed legislative schedule, leaving it less time to take up nominations.

It turned out, however, that Trump was wearing a small earpiece that was not easily visible. Yet it is telling that Spicer chose to zero in on this particular incident after airing a sweeping complaint about “narratives that are wrong”.

Eric Trump was quoted as saying, “We have all the funding we need out of Russian Federation”.

Whether the same could be true in criminal proceedings was unclear, some lawyers said, asking why he’d take a chance. But the most important thing is you have to have people who surround the president who are on his agenda.