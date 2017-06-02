Hillary Clinton: Trump has let loose ‘dangerous’ level of hate

On “Hannity” tonight, Mike Huckabee said that Hillary Clinton is still making excuses for her loss in the 2016 presidential election because she simply can’t admit that she failed.

Clinton has been a one-woman pity party since re-emerging onto the political scene just a few short weeks ago, blaming everyone from sexist middle-Americans to the Democratic National Committee for her loss.

Clinton’s campaign did not hire a similar outside data firm, but she said Cambridge Analytica helped Trump. She lost the election because the Russians and certain “forces in this country” conspired to deprive her of election victory. Did I make mistakes? Yes.

“Russian officials must be laughing at the US and how a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election has taken over the Fake News”, Trump said Tuesday.

The Obama administration ordered the two properties vacated in December, after USA intelligence agencies confirmed that Russian Federation had been involved in cyberattacks on the Clinton campaign and the Democratic Party.

“[It was] the biggest nothing-burger ever”, she said.

“He dumps that on me on October 28, and I immediately start falling”, she said.

Last month, she also attributed her loss to misogyny, Russian interference and questionable decisions by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It was her decision to set up a private email server and exclusively use it for her communications as secretary of state – the first person in her position to do that. “By Americans”, Clinton argued, according to the Daily Mail. “I think it’s important we learn the real lessons of this last campaign”. Her team thought they knew better. But she did not cite a source to back up her claim.

Rush is right – if Hillary Clinton was defeated by a vast Russian conspiracy, it’s a conspiracy so good that no one can find it. “This is-the great story here for anybody willing to find it and write about it and explain it is this vast right-wing conspiracy that has been conspiring against my husband since the day he announced for president”. “So unaccountable money flowing in against me, against other Democrats in a way we hadn’t seen.

Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC”, Trump tweeted on Wednesday, responding to comments made by Clinton at Recode’s 2017 Code Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

NEW YORK (AP) – Hillary Clinton warned Thursday that President Donald Trump has unleashed a level of hate and vitriol that is “incredibly risky”.

Asked the unavoidable question – whether she will run for president again – Clinton quickly answered, “No”.

Clinton’s epic response; “People in covfefe houses shouldn’t throw covfefe”.