Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

The Company also offers digital camera solutions, including CMOS image sensors and wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D depth scanning and machine vision, which are used in a wide variety of applications such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices and Internet of Things.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares traded 10.5% up during most recent session to reach at the closing price of $7.58.

05/11/2017 – Himax Technologies, Inc. had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Morgan Stanley “Upgrades” Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) in a research note issued to investors on 3/10/17 to Equal-Weight with price target of $0. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. On a consensus basis, analysts are projecting EPS growth of 176.92% for next year and have a $8.26 one year price target on the stock. Investors may also be paying close concentration to some simple moving average indicators on shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s average Piotroski F-Score: 8 during the last 7 years. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock.

Taking a broader look brokerage firms’ analysts on the street with an expectant view have Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) high price target of $10.1 and with a conservative view have low price target of $6. (HIMX) is 0.01 while the analysts predicted the EPS of the stock to be 0.03 suggesting the company fell short of the analysts’ expectations. The high and low revenue estimates for the current quarter are $152 Million and $149.5 Million, respectively. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter past year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Stock Observer and is the property of of Stock Observer. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of worldwide copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://transcriptdaily.com/2017/06/01/himax-technologies-inc-himx-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html. Dalton Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 82.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 29,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Its last month’s stock price volatility remained 7.34% which for the week stands at 5.58%.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. Company’s distance from 20 day simple moving average is 11.73% and distance from 50-Day simple moving average is -2.02%. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 13.0% in the third quarter. 2,540,185 shares of the stock were exchanged. Relative Strength Index (RSI-14) for Himax Technologies, Inc. The Company is engaged in display driver integrated circuits (IC) and timing controllers used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, vehicle navigation and other consumer electronics devices. The company has been plagued by inconsistent operating results, a rapid boom-bust cycle for the end markets of its driver products, and a delay in the AR/VR revenue expansion that was expected to give the stock a boost.