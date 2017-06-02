Hobbling Root fires England to easy win over Bangladesh

In ICC Cricket World Cup 2015, Star Sports launched an ad campaign called “mauka mauka” and it became a huge hit.

“I feel ready for the tournament now”, he said after India’s convincing 240-run win over Bangladesh.

Roy’s miserable run of form spans four single-figure scores in his last five ODI innings and an ongoing sequence of 11 attempts for various teams without a single half-century.

England prevailed too in Bangladesh past year, when they had to dig deep for a 2-1 series verdict, and Mashrafe is not about to proclaim his team’s victory prospects this time. Certainly if Bangladesh are in the field at 1030 and still available at anything around 7/2 they will be worthy of support.

England and Bangladesh have got proven set of skills but notably both the teams couldn’t fair that well in the last match that they played ahead of the tournament.

“The bowlers I think will be superb”, Julian said. Jason Roy is part of a strong opening partnership with Alex Hales. They did so admirably in the West Indies, so there is no reason why they can’t do it again. Eight teams are divided into two groups of four teams each. Given that there is no pointing worrying over things that are not in one’s control, the Indian team would be happy to know that they are back to where it all had ended for them in 2013 — in a blaze of glory.

” (Jonny) will miss out unfortunately”, he said. The 25-year-old, who was described by his captain as “like having two players” when fully fit, bowled in the middle on Wednesday and reported no ill effects.

“He’s been very good when he’s come in”.

They are in such a good space at the moment, in terms of results, that all they bother about is one of favourite words of the modern day players – processes. I can not see it changing.

“You have to think what the mistake was, so I think we can handle tomorrow especially”.

“So (we’re) backing it up with selection”. Jason really epitomises the way that we play; the aggression in which he plays, he always plays for the team, and he plays in a manner that is dictated by that.

“He’s a very important part of our side”. They also boast three Indian Premier League stars in Chris Woakes, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, though the former lacks match practice and the latter is unlikely to bowl his maximum ten overs.

Morgan said: “Roy will definitely play”.

“I am hugely impressed by the skillset and temperament of young Jasprit Bumrah”.

However, Morgan added that Stokes has “a very odd injury”. He bowls what I call the “Pakistani Yorker” nearly at will.