Hollywood reacts fiercely to Trump’s retreat from Paris climate treaty

Theresa May has denied she is subservient to Donald Trump amid claims she did not protest enough about the United States leaving the Paris climate accord.

The decision sparked reaction from around the world and locally.

“We certainly do not support the withdrawal of the USA from the Paris agreement“, said Erwan Monier, a lead researcher at the MIT Joint Program on the Science and Policy of Global Change, and one of the study’s authors.

His administration will begin negotiations to reenter either the Paris accord or another climate treaty, “on terms that are fair” to the US, Trump added.

“For some reason or another, this issue of climate change has emerged as a paramount issue for the left in this country and around the world”, Pence said.

Buildings across the city were lit up in green Thursday night in support of the Paris Accord, as the mayor and governor announce they’ll stay committed to the plan despite President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the global climate change agreement.

Trump on Thursday announced the formal withdrawal of the USA from the deal, fulfilling a pledge from his 2016 presidential campaign.

Deon Terblanche, head of the WMO’s Atmospheric Research and Environment Department, said the figure was an estimate, since no climate models had been run to gauge the likely impact of the decision announced by US President Donald Trump on Thursday. Mayors of various places in the United States took to Twitter to share their thoughts on this action and signed executive orders to continue following the Paris Agreement. Trump’s move was slammed by countries like Canada, the UK, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Iceland, the United Nations and former President Barack Obama.

Trump stated that more coal mines will open in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia “and so many others”.

The announcement by Trump led to business titans Elon Musk and Disney CEO Bob Iger announcing that they would be resigning from Trump’s advisory council.

“Everyone is impacted and if we do nothing our children will know a world of migrations, of wars of shortage, a risky world, it is not the future we want for ourselves, it is not the future we want for our children, it is not the future we want for our world”. The UN spokesperson also condemned the decision and called it a major disappointment for the global efforts against climate change.