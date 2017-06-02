Homeland Security Secretary defends plan for Russia back channel

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Sunday that he was not troubled by Jared Kushner’s reported attempts to establish a back-channel with Russian Federation.

After returning late Saturday from his first foreign trip as president, Trump geared up to combat concerns over his advisers’ ties to Russian Federation, including explosive reports about Jared Kushner, his indispensable aide-de-camp.

“It is my opinion that numerous leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media”, he tweeted.

The Trump-Kushner relationship is “showing unmistakable signs of strain”, the Times reported in an article published on its front page Monday. “I have total confidence in him”. He is respected by everyone and is working on programs that will save our country billions of dollars.

Schiff said he expects Kushner to testify before the House intelligence committee.

Trump officials were preparing to establish a “war room” to address an issue that has begun to dominate his young presidency.

President Trump released a statement to The New York Times on Sunday, offering praise for his son-in-law.

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press“, said he would not confirm the stories about Kushner’s conversations, but added that he was “very concerned” about reports of the Trump administration approaching Russian Federation “from a theoretical standpoint”.

While overseas, Trump’s longtime lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, joined a still-forming legal team to help the president shoulder the intensifying investigations into Russian interference in the election and his associates’ potential involvement. “#FakeNews is the enemy!” he said.

It’s been just a few days since news surfaced that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into the role Kushner held during the campaign and transition, including his contacts with Russian officials, his role in the campaign’s data analytics operation, and his relationship with former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

White House officials defended the concept of secret communications channels without commenting specifically on the Kushner case.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly agreed.

“It’s both normal, in my opinion, and acceptable”, Kelly said. But he describes such efforts to communicate as “a good thing”.

In a tweet Sunday night, the president calls for putting more money into the health care system.

The ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee called for a review of Jared Kushner’s security clearance Sunday amid reports that the White House adviser sought secret communications with the Kremlin.

“So generally speaking about back-channel communications, what that allows you to do is to communicate in a discreet manner”.

But foreign policy experts and former officials told The Washington Post such a request of the Russians would be inappropriate unless carefully coordinated with the Obama administration, which was in office at the time.

“You have to ask, well, who are they hiding the conversations from?” They said any secret communications could have left Kushner vulnerable to manipulation by Russian officials. Also present at the meeting was Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who is being investigated into whether he accepted money from foreign governments without the required approval.

Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham told CNN he doubted the Kushner reports were accurate. “They reached out to us yesterday to make sure that we knew that was the case”, Corker told NBC’s “Meet The Press“.