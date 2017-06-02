Democrats on the committee criticized the move, saying they didn’t consent to the unmasking subpoenas. Schiff added that he and Republican Representative Michael Conaway, the top Republican now leading the panel’s probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 USA election, would not be distracted from their investigation. A member of Trump’s transition team, Devin Nunes has his loyalty with the Trump regime and zero investment in discovering the truth.

Nunes allegedly shared his committee’s findings in the Russian investigation with the Trump administration before he recused himself from the investigation.

Americans’ names picked up in foreign communications intercepts must be concealed unless senior officials request them to be disclosed for intelligence or law enforcement purposes.

Several U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that all such requests by Obama administration officials were properly scrutinized and appropriate.

Asked over the weekend to respond to CNN’s report that Nunes was still overseeing the committee’s subpoenas, Schiff, one of the people who first called for the California Republican to recuse himself, said it was true, but he wished it were not the case.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied leading efforts to interfere in last year’s US election, and on Thursday said some Russians might have acted on their own but not with their government’s involvement. In April, numerous media outlets, citing both Republican and Democratic congressional sources, reported that intelligence reports pertaining to the communications of Trump’s advisers with foreign agents were “normal and appropriate” and contained “no evidence of wrongdoing”.

On Wednesday, Clinton said she suspected Trump’s campaign guided Russian efforts.

The latest example came Wednesday afternoon, when Nunes issued three subpoenas targeting documents regarding former Obama administration officials in his own probe of unmasking – without getting sign-offs from the House Democrats. His subpoenas address an issue that “is much broader than the question of Russia’s attempts to interfere in the election”, the senior GOP House aide said.

Ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), left, listens as Rep. Mike Conaway (R-Tex.), now leading the House Intelligence investigation after Devin Nunes was forced to recuse himself, speaks with an aide during testimony from former CIA director John Brennan on May 23 in Washington, D.C.

Nunes, who had been a member of Trump’s transition team, made the allegations just two days after then Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey shocked Washington by revealing in a public hearing that his agency had been probing possible collusion of Trump associates with Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Farage, a Trump supporter and former leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party, said he had no Russian Federation connections.

Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R. -Calif., has recused himself from the Russian Federation probe, but is still signing the subpoenas.

On Tuesday, President Trump similarly dismissed the investigation, tweeting that Russian officials “must be laughing at the USA & how a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election has taken over the Fake News”.