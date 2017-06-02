House prices fall for third month in row

House prices recorded their third consecutive monthly fall in May says the Nationwide.

The annual rate of growth has also slowed to 2.1%, the weakest in nearly four years, according to figures released by Britain’s biggest building society Nationwide.

The drop, to an average £208,711, dragged down the annual growth in prices to just 2.1 per cent, its lowest level in almost four years, Nationwide said.

Providing further evidence that housing market is losing momentum, house price growth slowed to 2.1 percent from 2.6 percent in the previous month. This is the slowest pace in nearly four years and will be a shock to many homeowners accustomed to seeing the value of their property soar each year.

He said the subdued level of building activity and the shortage of properties on the market are likely to help hold prices up.

But it has still confounded gloomy predictions from Remain campaigners – led by former chancellor George Osborne – that it would collapse after the referendum.

Earlier this week, the Bank of England showed mortgage approvals for home buyers fell to a seven-month low in April, in a further sign that the housing market may be slowing.

This has caused a large slide in prices in some parts of the country, including expensive homes in wealthy areas of London.

However, while the slowdown in property prices has been welcomed by those seeking to get a first foot on the property ladder, it is worth pointing out that many household budgets are being squeezed as inflation continues to overtake wage growth, making it harder for would-be buyers to save the money needed for a deposit.

“If history is any guide, the slowdown is unlikely to be linked to election-related uncertainty”.

“First-time buyers are the lifeblood of the property market and their presence allows others to move up the ladder and keep the whole market moving”.